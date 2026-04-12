The English translation of this article in Naturelles Magazine can be found below.

Medicine was meant to serve life. It has gradually shifted to serving a system.

Interview with Dr Tess Lawrie MBBCh, PhD

World Council for Health

You have become one of the most visible voices in the movement questioning the medico-industrial complex. What has your journey been?

I was trained in South Africa, where I particularly enjoyed assisting women in childbirth. But I was quickly troubled by the increasing medicalisation of pregnancy. The loss of my first child profoundly changed my path and pushed me toward research. For years, I analysed scientific data and collaborated with the WHO, convinced that these institutions served public health.

From 2017 onward, I began to perceive the limits of the system: bureaucracy, influence of private funders, and biased clinical trials. The Covid crisis reinforced my questions: in my view, the evidence justifying certain measures was not sufficiently strong, and mRNA technologies had already raised questions even before 2020.

I then understood that the problem went beyond the health crisis alone. Simply put: today, the tail is wagging the dog. The “tail” refers to pharmaceutical and technology industries. The “dog” refers to public health and science. The system is reversed: industry influences science and our health, whereas the opposite should be true.

What would it take to restore the integrity of medical science?

Our economic model thrives on illness, turning chronic diseases into markets. To restore healthy medicine, we must address root causes: pollution, diet, stress, technological exposure. No medication can compensate for a toxic environment. I use the image of a sick goldfish in a dirty fish bowl: as long as the water is polluted, it cannot heal. Restoring health means taking back responsibility for our choices: nature, movement, living foods, reducing pollution, and personal sovereignty.

Is this vision what inspired the World Council for Health?

Yes. WCH was born from the idea that people must reclaim sovereignty over their health. Unlike the WHO, WCH is not a bureaucratic institution but a global peoples’ initiative. We do not seek to be an authority, but a transparent relay of information.

The WCH now brings together more than 250 civil society organisations that share their expertise with us. We do not accept industry funding in order to avoid conflicts of interest.

WCH France Country Council is led by Anne-Marie Narboni, ND, who is also president of the 10th Integrative & Naturopathic Medicine World Congress ICNM 2026, a major international event bringing together practitioners, researchers, and professionals from 55 countries committed to a holistic approach to health.

This congress provides a unique space for dialogue between conventional medicine, integrative medicine, and natural health approaches, and I will have the honour of speaking there again as a Keynote speaker. I very much look forward to this!

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Here are the details of the ICNM Conference to be held in Paris on July 10-11.

This natural health conference is conducted in English, with simultaneous French interpretation. It is open to all who are interested in exploring natural health approaches.

10th INTEGRATIVE & NATUROPATHIC MEDICINE WORLD CONGRESS (ICNM) 2026

July 10 & 11, Hotel Crowne République****, Paris 75011

Registration: icnm.eu

Contact: nathalie@icnm.eu

THEME: RESTORING HEALTH NATURALLY

Friday, July 10

OPENING CONFERENCE & PLENARY

Health sovereignty – taking back control

Dr Tess Lawrie, PhD

30 SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS

Microbiome and mental health: biomarker-guided integrative care

Dr Shylah Schauer, ND

Metabolic recovery in breast cancer: 4 years of biomarker analysis

Steve Ottersberg, ND Hon

Severe chronic diseases: treating root causes

Dr Satya Ambrose, ND, L.Ac

SPECIALIZED WORKSHOPS

Microbiome and humus: the invisible engine of the food chain

Dr Janos Csicsor, PhD

Electromagnetic fields: biological effects & protection strategies

Dr Bart De Wever, PhD

Ketogenic therapies: measure, adjust, optimize

Dorian Greenow, metabolic health expert

Adapting treatments to a changing climate

Dr Stephen Maltais, MSc, ND

PRACTICAL SESSIONS

Endometriosis & pain: clinical evidence for a nutritional approach

Dr Patrick Veret, PhD

Gut-brain-skin axis: integrative strategies

Dr Trevor Cates, ND

Mitochondria & chronic fatigue: essential biochemical keys

Dr Sarah Myhill, ND, BS

10th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Opening cocktail & networking – International Health & Innovation Expo

Saturday, July 11

SESSION: MENTAL HEALTH & COMPLEX SYMPTOMS

Mental health, trauma & disease: healing where it all begins

Dr Ameet Aggarwal, ND

Complex patients: stealth infections & multisystem symptoms

Dr Amina Eastham Hillier, ND

SPECIFIC INTEGRATIVE APPROACHES

Gallbladder: alternatives to surgery

Dr Paul Gannon, ND, FABNO

Natural fertility & optimization of conception and IVF

Dr Iva Keene, ND

INNOVATION & EMERGING THERAPIES SESSIONS

Epilepsy beyond medication: integrative clinical approach

Dr Pascal Chang Leng, ND, BSc

Psychedelic therapy: redefining clinical practice

Dr Matthew Hicks, ND, MS, LPF & Dr Olivia Hicks, ND, LPF

Clinical aromatherapy & sleep disorders

Michael Scholes, expert clinician

Multiple sclerosis: causes & integrative strategies

Dr Rudolph Beijersbergen, MD, R.S.H.M.

From biochemistry to biofrequency: an integrative vision of health

Loïc Ternisien, MHSc, BSc, ND

Biohacking: optimizing human biology

Expert panel

Nebulized glutathione: a new frontline for prevention and antiviral defense

Dr Chip Halverson, ND

Children’s health in the era of chronic disease

Keynote lecture & expert panel

The 10th ICNM World Congress marks a major milestone in the international recognition of integrative medicine and naturopathy.

Our ambition is to share evidence-based approaches, promote clinical excellence, and strengthen global collaboration to restore health naturally.

Anne-Marie Narboni, ND

Congress President

icnm.eu

There is a Better Way and WCH France is co-creating it together with us!

Volunteer with WCH France

Living in France? Why not volunteer with World Council for Health France? To do so, please contact viv@worldcouncilforhealth.org.

Why not make a hand heart and join the fun of co-creating a better world together with us?

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