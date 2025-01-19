Share this postA Better Way with Dr Tess LawrieWCH Florida's Detox & Wellbeing Fair Photo GalleryCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWCH Florida's Detox & Wellbeing Fair Photo GalleryIt was a wonderful event! We hope you will join us for the next one.Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhDJan 19, 2025∙ Paid17Share this postA Better Way with Dr Tess LawrieWCH Florida's Detox & Wellbeing Fair Photo GalleryCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareA full houseDr Joseph Ladapo, Florida’s Surgeon General, opened the proceedings.Dr Pierre Kory told us that ivermectin is still his part of his first line therapy for post-vaccination disease. It doesn’t work for everyone, but if it works it helps a lot.We promoted the Detox & Wellbeing Study at the Fair. This study is designed especially for people who have concerns about the Covid shots and would like to take back control of their health. You can check out the study by clicking on the photo or going to Worldcouncilforhealth.org/research.Gary Hudson, standing up for health sovereignty, and passing on the love with a hand heartSubscribeShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in