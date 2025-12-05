Based on the World Council for Health Substack Article below, I challenge vape users, in particular, to get 80 to 100% on this open-book pop quiz! Answers at the end of the article.

Open-Book Quiz: “The Filtered Truth: Vaping, ‘Liquid Poison,’ and the Smoke-Filled Battle for Our Lungs”

Time: 20 minutes

Instructions: Answer the 20 questions below. Some questions may have more than one correct answer. Select all that apply.

Section 1: Chemical Composition and Toxicity (Questions 1–6)

Which of the following chemicals are found in conventional cigarette smoke? A. Tar

B. Carbon monoxide

C. Formaldehyde

D. Polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) Which toxic compounds can be generated in e-cigarette aerosols when the e-liquid is overheated? A. Acetaldehyde

B. Nicotine

C. Formaldehyde

D. Diacetyl Nanoparticles of which metals have been detected in e-cigarette aerosols? A. Nickel

B. Chromium

C. Lead

D. Zinc Which flavouring chemicals in e-cigarettes are linked to respiratory disease? A. Diacetyl

B. Acetoin

C. 2,3-pentanedione

D. Propylene glycol Compared to conventional cigarettes, e-cigarette aerosol: A. Contains fewer toxic compounds overall

B. Contains metallic nanoparticles

C. Is just water vapour

D. Can produce ultra-fine particulate matter that reaches deep into the lungs Which microbial contaminants have been found in e-liquids? A. Endotoxin

B. β-glucans

C. E. coli

D. Staphylococcus aureus

Section 2: Biological Effects (Questions 7–13)