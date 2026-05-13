A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

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Spencer Brown PhD's avatar
Spencer Brown PhD
2dEdited

What strikes me is that all the alleged viral pathogens have never been directly isolated from a sick person.

Indeed, Verlinde and Tongeren's 1952 paper clearly shows the independent variable (variola virus) existed as an unpurified component inside a complex, heterogeneous biological matrix i.e throat washing fluid. This was mixed with human cellar debris, mucus, saliva, bacterial flora, and antibiotics.

One does not need to be a virologists to appreciate the logical flaw in this methodology. Cultivation (dependent variable) is NOT isolation (independent variable) - it's a logical fallacy that assumes the consequent.

The more important question is does the smallpox virus even exist in nature? If this can't be directly demonstrated using the scientific method, all that follows is fantasy.

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Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
3d

DO YOU KNOW WHAT'S IN VACCINES. OPEN YOUR HEART AND YOUR EYES. Children are suffering.

Excipients Included in U.S. Vaccines

Example:

Vaccine Excipient & Media Summary

Excipients Included in U.S. Vaccines, by Vaccine

In addition to weakened or killed disease antigens (viruses or bacteria), vaccines contain very small amounts of other

ingredients – excipients or media.

Some excipients are added to a vaccine for a specific purpose. These include:

Preservatives, to prevent contamination. For example, thimerosal.

Adjuvants, to help stimulate a stronger immune response. For example, aluminum salts.

Stabilizers, to keep the vaccine potent during transportation and storage. For example, sugars or gelatin.

Others are residual trace amounts of materials that were used during the manufacturing process and removed. These include:

Cell culture materials, used to grow the vaccine antigens. For example, egg protein, various culture media.

Inactivating ingredients, used to kill viruses or inactivate toxins. For example, formaldehyde.

Antibiotics, used to prevent contamination by bacteria. For example, neomycin.

The following table lists all components, other than antigens, shown in the manufacturers’ package insert (PI) for each vaccine.

Each of these PIs, which can be found on the FDA’s website (see below) contains a description of that vaccine’s manufacturing

process, including the amount and purpose of each substance. In most PIs, this information is found in Section 11: “Description.”

All information was extracted from manufacturers’ package inserts.

If in doubt about whether a PI has been updated since this table was prepared, check the FDA’s website at:

http://www.fda.gov/BiologicsBloodVaccines/Vaccines/ApprovedProducts/ucm093833.htm

Vaccine Contains

Adenovirus

human-diploid fibroblast cell cultures (strain WI-38), Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle’s Medium,

fetal bovine serum, sodium bicarbonate, monosodium glutamate, sucrose, D-mannose, D-

fructose, dextrose, human serum albumin, potassium phosphate, plasdone C, anhydrous

lactose, microcrystalline cellulose, polacrilin potassium, magnesium stearate, cellulose

acetate phthalate, alcohol, acetone, castor oil, FD&C Yellow #6 aluminum lake dye

Anthrax (Biothrax) amino acids, vitamins, inorganic salts, sugars, aluminum hydroxide, sodium chloride,

benzethonium chloride, formaldehyde

BCG (Tice) glycerin, asparagine, citric acid, potassium phosphate, magnesium sulfate, iron ammonium

citrate, lactose

Cholera (Vaxchora) casamino acids, yeast extract, mineral salts, anti-foaming agent, ascorbic acid, hydrolyzed

casein, sodium chloride, sucrose, dried lactose, sodium bicarbonate, sodium carbonate

DT (Sanofi) aluminum phosphate, isotonic sodium chloride, formaldehyde, casein, cystine, maltose,

uracil, inorganic salts, vitamins, dextrose

DTaP (Daptacel)

aluminum phosphate, formaldehyde, glutaraldehyde, 2-phenoxyethanol, Stainer-Scholte

medium, casamino acids, dimethyl-beta-cyclodextrin, Mueller’s growth medium,

ammonium sulfate, modified Mueller-Miller casamino acid medium without beef heart

infusion

DTaP (Infanrix)

Fenton medium containing a bovine extract, modified Latham medium derived from bovine

casein, formaldehyde, modified Stainer-Scholte liquid medium, glutaraldehyde, aluminum

hydroxide, sodium chloride, polysorbate 80 (Tween 80)

DTaP-IPV (Kinrix)

Fenton medium containing a bovine extract, modified Latham medium derived from bovine

casein, formaldehyde, modified Stainer-Scholte liquid medium, glutaraldehyde, aluminum

hydroxide, VERO cells, a continuous line of monkey kidney cells, Calf serum, lactalbumin

hydrolysate, sodium chloride, polysorbate 80 (Tween 80), neomycin sulfate, polymyxin B

DTaP-IPV (Quadracel)

modified Mueller’s growth medium, ammonium sulfate, modified Mueller-Miller casamino

acid medium without beef heart infusion, formaldehyde, aluminum phosphate, Stainer-

Scholte medium, casamino acids, dimethyl-beta-cyclodextrin, MRC-5 cells, normal human

diploid cells, CMRL 1969 medium supplemented with calf serum, Medium 199 without calf

serum, 2-phenoxyethanol, polysorbate 80, glutaraldehyde, neomycin, polymyxin B sulfate

Vaccine Contains

DTaP-HepB-IPV (Pediarix)

Fenton medium containing a bovine extract, modified Latham medium derived from bovine

casein, formaldehyde, glutaraldehyde, modified Stainer-Scholte liquid medium, VERO cells,

a continuous line of monkey kidney cells, calf serum and lactalbumin hydrolysate,

aluminum hydroxide, aluminum phosphate, aluminum salts, sodium chloride, polysorbate 80

(Tween 80), neomycin sulfate, polymyxin B, yeast protein.

DTaP-IPV/Hib (Pentacel)

aluminum phosphate, polysorbate 80, sucrose, formaldehyde, glutaraldehyde, bovine serum

albumin, 2-phenoxyethanol, neomycin, polymyxin B sulfate, modified Mueller’s growth

medium, ammonium sulfate, modified Mueller-Miller casamino acid medium without beef

heart infusion, Stainer-Scholte medium, casamino acids, dimethyl-beta-cyclodextrin. MRC-5

cells (a line of normal human diploid cells), CMRL 1969 medium supplemented with calf

serum, Medium 199 without calf serum, modified Mueller and Miller medium

Hib (ActHIB) sodium chloride, modified Mueller and Miller medium (the culture medium contains milk-

derived raw materials [casein derivatives]), formaldehyde, sucrose

Hib (Hiberix) saline , synthetic medium, formaldehyde, sodium chloride, lactose

Hib (PedvaxHIB) complex fermentation media, amorphous aluminum hydroxyphosphate sulfate, sodium

chloride

Hep A (Havrix)

MRC-5 human diploid cells, formalin, aluminum hydroxide, amino acid supplement,

phosphate-buffered saline solution, polysorbate 20, neomycin sulfate, aminoglycoside

antibiotic

Hep A (Vaqta) MRC-5 diploid fibroblasts, amorphous aluminum hydroxyphosphate sulfate, non-viral

protein, DNA, bovine albumin, formaldehyde, neomycin, sodium borate, sodium chloride

Hep B (Engerix-B) aluminum hydroxide, yeast protein, sodium chloride, disodium phosphate dihydrate, sodium

dihydrogen phosphate dihydrate

Hep B (Recombivax) soy peptone, dextrose, amino acids, mineral salts, phosphate buffer, formaldehyde,

potassium aluminum sulfate, amorphous aluminum hydroxyphosphate sulfate, yeast protein

Hep B (Heplisav-B)

vitamins and mineral salts, yeast protein, yeast DNA, deoxycholate, phosphorothioate linked

oligodeoxynucleotide, phosphate buffered saline, sodium phosphate, dibasic dodecahydrate,

monobasic dehydrate, polysorbate 80

Hep A/Hep B (Twinrix) MRC-5 human diploid cells, formalin, aluminum phosphate, aluminum hydroxide, amino

acids, sodium chloride, phosphate buffer, polysorbate 20, neomycin sulfate, yeast protein

Human Papillomavirus

(HPV) (Gardasil 9)

vitamins, amino acids, mineral salts, carbohydrates, amorphous aluminum hydroxyphosphate

sulfate, sodium chloride, L-histidine, polysorbate 80, sodium borate, yeast protein

Influenza (Afluria)

Trivalent & Quadrivalent

sodium chloride, monobasic sodium phosphate, dibasic sodium phosphate, monobasic

potassium phosphate, potassium chloride, calcium chloride, sodium taurodeoxycholate,

ovalbumin, sucrose, neomycin sulfate, polymyxin B, beta-propiolactone, thimerosal (multi-

dose vials)

Influenza (Fluad)

squalene, polysorbate 80, sorbitan trioleate, sodium citrate dehydrate, citric acid

monohydrate, neomycin, kanamycin, barium, egg proteins, cetyltrimethylammonium

bromide (CTAB), formaldehyde

Influenza (Fluarix)

Trivalent & Quadrivalent

octoxynol-10 (TRITON X-100), α-tocopheryl hydrogen succinate, polysorbate 80 (Tween

80), hydrocortisone, gentamicin sulfate, ovalbumin, formaldehyde, sodium deoxycholate,

sodium phosphate-buffered isotonic sodium chloride

Influenza (Flublok)

Trivalent & Quadrivalent

sodium chloride, monobasic sodium phosphate, dibasic sodium phosphate, polysorbate 20

(Tween 20), baculovirus and Spodoptera frugiperda cell proteins, baculovirus and cellular

DNA, Triton X-100, lipids, vitamins, amino acids, mineral salts

Influenza (Flucelvax)

Trivalent & Quadrivalent

Madin Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) cell protein, protein other than HA, MDCK cell DNA,

polysorbate 80, cetyltrimethlyammonium bromide, and β-propiolactone

Influenza (Flulaval)

Trivalent & Quadrivalent

ovalbumin, formaldehyde, sodium deoxycholate, α-tocopheryl hydrogen succinate,

polysorbate 80, thimerosal (multi-dose vials)

Influenza (Fluvirin) ovalbumin, polymyxin, neomycin, betapropiolactone, nonylphenol ethoxylate, thimerosal

Influenza (Fluzone)

Quadrivalent

formaldehyde, egg protein, octylphenol ethoxylate (Triton X-100), sodium phosphate-

buffered isotonic sodium chloride solution, thimerosal (multi-dose vials), sucrose

Influenza (Fluzone)

High Dose

egg protein, octylphenol ethoxylate (Triton X-100), sodium phosphate-buffered isotonic

sodium chloride solution, formaldehyde, sucrose... Read More

https://web.archive.org/web/20180729150747/https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/b/excipient-table-2.pdf

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