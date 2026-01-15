Have you been wondering where the WHO will collect, store, amplify and share pathogens for its Pathogen Access and Benefit System outlined in the WHO Pandemic Treaty for future WHO-declared pandemics? Well, now we know…

Concerns about a WHO-controlled Swiss bioweapons laboratory, the Spiez laboratory, in the heart of “neutral” Switzerland led representatives of a Swiss citizens group called Swiss Association WIR to send a letter to President Trump this week requesting support.

Today I had a conversation with Christian Oesch, President of Swiss Association WIR, about the letter and more. You can listen below:

Excerpt from the letter to President Trump

“Bioweapons are never defensive - they can only ever be offensive,” says Christian Oesch, president of the Swiss Association WIR.

Schematic from the WHO-Swiss Collaboration proposal for an exercise to simulate what happens in practice when pathogens are shared for mutual access and benefits (dated 6 August 2025)

The full Memorandum of Understanding between the Swiss Federal Office and the Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (WHO Director General), as well as the Letter to the President Trump are shared below in Additional Material for paid subscribers. Thank you for supporting our important work!

