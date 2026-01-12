The National Coalition to Stop mRNA Vaccines, formed in April 2024, is a Japanese health advocacy group comprising approximately 70,000 supporters, researchers, and volunteers under the leadership of Dr Hitoshi Gotoh and Professor Yasufumi Murakami. Prof. Murakami and Dr. Gotoh have been tirelessly and fearlessly advocating for a halt to the mRNA vaccine manufacturing, authorisation and administration based on a lack of safety data and exponentially growing database of harms for years.

In 2025, the National Coalition to Stop mRNA Vaccines teamed up with the Yukoku Union. In JUne 2025, this citizen-led initiative, called Stopping mRNA Vaccines United, launched its flagship project, the COVID-19 Vaccination Data Disclosure Request Project - a database with 18 million official vaccination and death records obtained through freedom of information requests to local governments.

The team’s key findings revealed a peak in deaths 90 to 120 days after mRNA vaccination, with higher doses correlating to earlier death peaks, suggesting cumulative toxicity. “The more doses you get, the sooner you’re likely to die”, Prof. Murakami stated in conclusion.

THE DATABASE NOW HOLDS MORE THAN 42,000,000 VACCINATION RECORDS AND MORE THAN 500,000 DEATHS.

The data, collected by hundreds of volunteers across the country, can be viewed by municipality, vaccine lot, and time from vaccination to death.