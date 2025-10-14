A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CLIVE WILLIAM GRENVILLE's avatar
CLIVE WILLIAM GRENVILLE
5h

people of the uk for the actual and factual truth about the alleged religion of peace that the lying msm wouldnt dare tell you be sure to check out brigitte gabriel on you tube.....also for the truth about the uk rape gangs that the lying uk media wouldnt dare tell you be sure to check out recusant nine.......also for much more information that the lying uk media wouldnt dare tell cocerning vital subjects you be sure to check out a page simply called the expose.......and finally and most importantly be sure to check out a petition on the uk government and parliament petition page....call an immediate general election it currently has 993,784, signatures a million is within sight.....before i say more you should be aware of the following....many when presented with this petition casualy respond with it will achive nothing which i find breathtaking there apathy and hypocrisy is clearly keeping them and many others captive and there not even aware of or will they even acknowledge lt...im sorely tempted to let them get on with it but my heart wont let me do it.....im convinced that if between us if we can get it to a million signatures that could well prove to be be a turning point my thinking being that when something becomes popular it encourages manyothers to get on board.....well folks will you join me in this quest that said when resharing it you must keep it well away from the popular social media outlets and only use e mails as they cant be censored or suppressed fact but shh your not supposed to know that...and be sure to tell all others when resharing it they to must only use e mails and tell them why

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture