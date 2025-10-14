I’m sure you will agree that it has been encouraging to see so many great independent news channels pop up over the years to take the place of the corrupt legacy media like the BBC.

Of the best of new media in the UK that have been working hard over the last five years to bring important information and perspectives into the public realm is UK Column. What a great and growing team they have!

If you are looking to keep up to date on international and UK news with integrity, you can subscribe to UK Column directly to receive their broadcasts by clicking the image below. UK Column News can also be found on YouTube.

The UK Column Event, on Saturday 18th October in York, is an in-person and on line event.

I am very excited to meet the UK Column team again in York this coming weekend to further our common goal of exposing hidden agendas and providing solutions to prevailing and future challenges. There is a better way, especially when we work together!

The in-person tickets are sold out, however, you can purchase an online ticket for £20 here:

The program for Saturday is below.

0845-0945: Registration & Doors Open

0945-1000: Welcome

1000-1045: Tess Lawrie

1045-1115: Break

1115-1200: Ben Rubin

1215-1300: Liz Evans

1300-1430: Lunch

1430-1515: UKC Panel

1530-1615: Julian Rose

1615-1700: Tea

1700-1745: Andy Wakefield

1745-1800: Closing Notes

Game of Trust

If you have an in-person ticket, I look forward to seeing you there! If you have purchased my book Game of Trust: The Lawrie Files, I will be happy to sign it for you! They will also be available for purchasing on the day. See you soon.

