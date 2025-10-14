I’m sure you will agree that it has been encouraging to see so many great independent news channels pop up over the years to take the place of the corrupt legacy media like the BBC.
Of the best of new media in the UK that have been working hard over the last five years to bring important information and perspectives into the public realm is UK Column. What a great and growing team they have!
If you are looking to keep up to date on international and UK news with integrity, you can subscribe to UK Column directly to receive their broadcasts by clicking the image below. UK Column News can also be found on YouTube.
The UK Column Event, on Saturday 18th October in York, is an in-person and on line event.
I am very excited to meet the UK Column team again in York this coming weekend to further our common goal of exposing hidden agendas and providing solutions to prevailing and future challenges. There is a better way, especially when we work together!
The in-person tickets are sold out, however, you can purchase an online ticket for £20 here:
The program for Saturday is below.
0845-0945: Registration & Doors Open
0945-1000: Welcome
1000-1045: Tess Lawrie
1045-1115: Break
1115-1200: Ben Rubin
1215-1300: Liz Evans
1300-1430: Lunch
1430-1515: UKC Panel
1530-1615: Julian Rose
1615-1700: Tea
1700-1745: Andy Wakefield
1745-1800: Closing Notes
Game of Trust
If you have an in-person ticket, I look forward to seeing you there! If you have purchased my book Game of Trust: The Lawrie Files, I will be happy to sign it for you! They will also be available for purchasing on the day. See you soon.
people of the uk for the actual and factual truth about the alleged religion of peace that the lying msm wouldnt dare tell you be sure to check out brigitte gabriel on you tube.....also for the truth about the uk rape gangs that the lying uk media wouldnt dare tell you be sure to check out recusant nine.......also for much more information that the lying uk media wouldnt dare tell cocerning vital subjects you be sure to check out a page simply called the expose.......and finally and most importantly be sure to check out a petition on the uk government and parliament petition page....call an immediate general election it currently has 993,784, signatures a million is within sight.....before i say more you should be aware of the following....many when presented with this petition casualy respond with it will achive nothing which i find breathtaking there apathy and hypocrisy is clearly keeping them and many others captive and there not even aware of or will they even acknowledge lt...im sorely tempted to let them get on with it but my heart wont let me do it.....im convinced that if between us if we can get it to a million signatures that could well prove to be be a turning point my thinking being that when something becomes popular it encourages manyothers to get on board.....well folks will you join me in this quest that said when resharing it you must keep it well away from the popular social media outlets and only use e mails as they cant be censored or suppressed fact but shh your not supposed to know that...and be sure to tell all others when resharing it they to must only use e mails and tell them why