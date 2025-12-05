1. The Ultimate Vaccine Timeline, by Shaz Khan

Tess’ Comment: Be informed before you consent. This brilliant vaccine encyclopaedia is a ‘must have’ for every family with school-going children.

Author intro: Dive deep into a comprehensive fact-packed history of vaccines that includes information on vaccine manufacturers and their evolution over time.

Browse through an extensive series of verifiable and documented facts on vaccines. For well over a century, vaccines have been routinely recommended to billions of people worldwide, mostly children and babies. With an ever-increasing portfolio of vaccines using novel technologies on the global market, it is important now more than ever to consolidate a chronology of facts relating to human vaccination.



Considering the current climate of censorship around vaccines, this publication will contribute to an expanded understanding of this important medical intervention.

Spanning over fifteen hundred years, this thoroughly researched timeline is an educational tool for any researcher, student, doctor, scientist, parent, or curious human being wishing to gain a broader perspective and insight into the complex and vast landscape of human vaccination. From smallpox to shingles; tetanus to tuberculosis; hepatitis B to HPV, discover when, where, and by whom these vaccines were invented and marketed.



Including a historical timeline of pharmaceutical company beginnings, mergers and acquisitions since the seventeenth century, this illustrated reference book shines a light on the controversial subject of vaccines and their makers.

2. The Forgotten Feminine Face of God, by Anne Baring

Tess’ Comment: An empowering and illuminating read for those seeking to understand the origins of our current human and planetary crisis.

Author intro: This book is a celebration of Divine Wisdom and the Holy Spirit, the forgotten feminine face of God. In this interlude between the Age of Pisces and the Age of Aquarius, the long-lost image of the Divine Feminine is returning. She, the Corner Stone that the builders rejected during the Age of Pisces, is initiating a crucial new phase in our evolution, urging us to discover a new ethic of responsibility towards the planet, bringing us a new vision of the sacredness and unity of life. Wisdom, justice, beauty, harmony, love and compassion and the impulse to help and to heal are the qualities that have traditionally been identified with the Divine Feminine, yet she is also the irresistible power that destroys old forms and brings new ones into being, the inspiration of the love-in-action that is needed to transform a culture that is radically out of touch with its soul.

What happened to the Mother? Why is there no feminine aspect of the god-head - no God-the-Mother? Why, in the three patriarchal religions, do we have a Father God but no Mother God? I have chosen to write about the neglected feminine aspect of God because it is an essential aspect of our understanding of life and of ourselves, essential to the completion of our nature and our decadent, unbalanced and addicted civilization. It is also essential for both women and men to know there is a Divine Feminine Presence in the god-head or Ground of Being - a Mother.

The Grail of the Feminine is urging us to open our heart to a new vision of reality, the revelation of all cosmic life as a divine unity. For those awakened to this vision, to be born a human being is not to be born into a fallen, flawed world of sin and illusion, cut off from the divine; it is to be born into a world lit by an invisible radiance, ensouled by Divine Presence, graced and sustained by incandescent Light and Love.

3. Biggleswick - The Town that Wouldn’t Comply, by Richard Vobes

Tess’ Comment: Richard’s wry sense of humour makes difficult tasks, especially overcoming the compulsive urge to comply with authority, easy!

Faced with a plethora of anti-human policies meted out by a tyrannical town council, the people of the English market town of Biggleswick, come together to work out how they might tackle the ongoing erosion of their rights and the escalating surveillance and interference in their lives. When a travelling truth teller delivers a compelling speech at the community theatre, the locals are roused into action to devise a plan to reclaim their town’s authority and reject the accepted diktats that both the government and the local councillors insist are a necessary sacrifice for the sustainability of not only their town, but the world as a whole.

While this is a novel and all characters and organisations are fictitious, with any similarity to those with the same name purely coincidental, the story mirrors the crisis of today. Authority’s continual encroachment into people’s lives has made life a struggle for many, with common sense and critical thinking desperately lacking. Where, for example, is the logic in covering swaths of agricultural land in solar panels on one hand, and then experimenting with sun-dimming technology on the other to fend off so-called man-made global warming?

The author sincerely believes that should one town be brave enough to stand up against these absurd ideas and damaging policies of government and assert their own authority to the public servants then, with the rest of the world watching via social media, others might follow, instigating a huge change for the betterment of mankind.

Richard Vobes’ books are signed, first edition and sent out weekly. To purchase, the books for £20 plus postage, please contact Richard via his website: www.richardvobes.com.

