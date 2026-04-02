Dr Roberto Sebastian Zeballos is a general practitioner who graduated from the Paulista School of Medicine (EPM) of the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) in 1986. He has a Master’s and PhD in Immunology from Unifesp, and is also a founding member emeritus of the Brazilian Society of Internal Medicine.

Dr Zeballos was also a pioneer in the use of corticosteroids in COVID-19 diagnoses, and published a paper on the use of oral steroids for COVID-19 in Health: Vol. 13 No. 8, August 2021.

Below is the recorded interview Christof Plothe DO and I had with Dr Zeballos on his novel approach to what is widely called "Long COVID”. I must say I was quite surprised to hear what he had to say. Enjoy!

The full recording will be available to all subscribers from tomorrow at 6pm London time.

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