Our human family has a terrible and unspeakable secret. It is time for this secret to be exposed to fresh air so that this deep, festering would in the soul of humanity to be healed.

On Tuesday 23 April 2024 at 18h00 UTC, the World Council for Health (WCH) is bringing you a panel discussion on trauma-based mind control and Organised or Satanic Ritual Abuse (ORA/SRA). You can join the session at the WCH Newsroom. We will also be streaming live to @freeWCH and @lawrie_dr on X (Twitter).

The programme includes a video introduction to trauma-based mind control by Dr Marcel Polte, a German attorney and author, who has researched and written about the CIA’s MKULTRA mind control project and the phenomenon of Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA).

The testimonies of six survivors of ORA/SRA, child trafficking, and mind control have been gathered and will be shared, providing graphic insight into the horrors of these ghastly practices.

Following this background there will be a facilitated panel discussion, enabling a deeper understanding of these issues. The panellists include SRA survivors Max Lowen and Cathy O'Brien, and behavioural science experts, David Charalambous and Jason Christoff who will also examine how organised ritual abuse relates to the mind control operations deployed against the wider population during the Covid-19 years.

Please bring your brave hearts to this meeting. That paedophilia, child trafficking and ritual abuse is endemic and systematic within government and other institutions is incomprehensible to most human beings. Those whose stories will be shared bring us hope that survivors of these heinous practices can be healed and restored, despite the depths of trauma they have endured. The survivors remind us that Love wins and invite us to follow their example by taking responsibility to work on healing our own trauma so that we too can take our power back. Cathy O’Brien shares her message for Humanity below:

Join us to witness the incredible power of the human spirit. Together we will create a Better Way!

Please be aware that the content included in this event may contain triggers for people who have experienced abuse. It is not suitable for children/people under the age of 18.

