March 23, 2025

CITIZEN PETITION DEMANDS FDA REVOKE PFIZER AND MODERNA VACCINE APPROVALS, RAISING URGENT QUESTIONS FOR UK PUBLIC HEALTH

London, UK – A groundbreaking Citizen Petition filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on January 21, 2025, calls for the immediate revocation or suspension of approvals for Pfizer’s Comirnaty and Moderna’s Spikevax COVID-19 vaccines - products administered to millions across the United Kingdom.

Submitted by a coalition of distinguished experts - Julian J Gillespie, LLB BJuris, former Australian barrister; Kevin McKernan, BSc, former Human Genome Project Team Leader and Chief Scientific Officer of Medicinal Genomics; Dr. Jessica Rose, PhD, mathematician and immunologist; Dr. David J. Speicher, PhD, virologist; and L. Maria Gutschi, BScPhm, PharmD, pharmacy consultant - the Petition uncovers alarming evidence of synthetic DNA contamination and regulatory failures with profound implications for Britain and beyond.

Hosted on Regulations.gov (Docket No. FDA-2025-P-0335-0001), the Petition has garnered 322 comments—nearly all in resounding support—reflecting widespread public concern. UK citizens can bolster this critical call by submitting comments at https://www.regulations.gov/document/FDA-2025-P-0335-0001.

Unveiling a Public Health Crisis

The Petition asserts two explosive grounds for action:

Illegal Approvals as Gene Therapies: Pfizer and Moderna bypassed mandatory Environmental Assessments (EAs) through wrongful FDA exclusions, misclassifying their gene therapy products as vaccines. This legal breach denied transparency and informed consent, rendering approvals void from the outset - a concern echoing questions about MHRA oversight in the UK. Excessive DNA Contamination: Nine independent studies, including one supervised by FDA scientists, confirm synthetic DNA in these vaccines at levels 6 to 470 times above safety thresholds. Encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) and detected in human blood, this biologically active DNA - with cancer-linked SV40 sequences - poses risks of oncogenesis, genomic instability, and hereditary changes.

A Global Reckoning with UK Stakes

“This isn’t just an American issue - it’s a global crisis with Britain squarely in its sights,” said Julian Gillespie, lead petitioner. “The synthetic DNA contamination in these vaccines threatens countless lives, including millions of Brits vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna products. Governments, including ours, must act swiftly to halt further harm and support those affected.”

The Petition cites peer-reviewed evidence of DNA levels far exceeding the outdated 10 ng/dose limit for “naked” DNA, irrelevant to LNP-protected contaminants that efficiently transfect human cells. Studies reveal billions of SV40 molecules per dose, capable of integrating into DNA and potentially self-replicating in cancer tumours - risks overlooked by regulators despite evidence spanning the U.S., UK, Australia, Germany, France, and Canada.

RFK Jr.’s Pivotal Role

The Petition falls under Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the new U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, who has until July 20, 2025, to rule. Having reviewed it - supported by his Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) team - RFK Jr.’s expected prompt action could set a global precedent, resonating with his transparency commitment. The Petition’s reach extends to the U.S. Department of Justice for potential fraud indictments against Pfizer and Moderna, and Elon Musk’s DOGE FDA initiative.

A Call to UK Media and Public

PJ O’Brien & Associates, the Australian law firm issuing this release, urges UK media and citizens to examine the Petition’s evidence and lend their voices in support. “The failure of regulators like the FDA - and questions for the MHRA - leave millions at risk,” said Katie Ashby-Koppens. “We need a unified demand for accountability to safeguard our health for the future.”

Beyond Suspension: A Humanitarian Duty

Beyond revoking approvals, the Petition seeks independent testing of vaccine stocks, public risk guidance, and research to aid potentially billions impacted worldwide, including the UK’s vaccinated population. Vetted by U.S. attorneys and lauded by MAHA advisors, it’s a clarion call to rethink COVID-19 vaccine safety - with Britain’s health at stake.

Media Contact: Katie Ashby-Koppens, based in Australia, is available for interviews and further details at katie@pjob.com.au or +61 435 791 200 (GMT hours).

About PJ O’Brien & Associates

PJ O’Brien & Associates is a New South Wales-based law firm committed to advancing public interest litigation and transparency in health policy.

