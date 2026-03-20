A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

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Gery's avatar
Gery
14h

Brazilians should consider returning to home birthing, to avoid any hospitals. Hospitals can be trusted no longer. Take a chance on baby surviving home birth than the certainty of its death or chronic disability in an injecting hospital.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
14h

Pure vaccine terror, torture and murder.

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