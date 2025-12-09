Today I am sharing an(other) email sent to the UK Chief Coroner’s Office this week by experienced undertaker John O’Looney. For over four years, John has been fighting to get his substantial evidence of very unusual post-mortem clots heard. He is, understandably, exasperated!

As sent to Judge Alexia Durran, Chief Coroner, on the 4th December 2025.

Dear Madam

As a funeral director of 18 years, seven of which I worked for the Northants coroner on body recovery I have a very significant concern I would like to raise with you.

Since mid 2020 I have been finding a new pathology inside the arteries of deceased in my care.

I stumbled upon this as we embalm deceased during the course of our work and in order to do so we use the circulatory system and pump embalming fluid around the body using the carotid artery primarily, but other arteries as required to get good saturation of embalming fluid throughout the body of a deceased.

It began with an apparently very healthy looking 30 year old male in 2021 when we were embalming him after he had died suddenly and unexpectedly with no co morbidities.

I have attached a video of the pathology cleared from his arteries (simply to be able to embalm him) and also a second photo of the very exact same pathology sample but its been washed off and is in a solution.

You can clearly we can all see from its appearance it is not a regular clot or thrombosis neither in its structure of colour and appearance.

As we all have a duty of care, I raised my concerns, firstly with my local coroner via an email in 2021.

The email was very not sadly responded to with any written reply, which is very unusual in itself, but I received a phone call at my funeral home a few days later from one of the staff in the office.

She said she had spoken to the pathologist and that it was totally normal pathology and not to worry and that this rubbery pathology grows inside people arteries post mortem.

I worked for the coroner for 7 years of the 18 years I have been in the industry and I have seen hundred and hundreds of post mortems and post mortem cases - this statement declaring it as a “normal pathology” is simply untrue and it would be laughable if it were not so serious in nature.

So I then reached out to the then chief coroner of England (who I believe was Thomas Teague) and I cc’d in a number of others and i did this in a bid to apply pressure to obtain a response.

No response was forthcoming.

I waited three weeks and emailed again and again cc’d many others into the email I sent, in a bid to put pressure to get a response because it was becoming increasingly clear to me that something was very very wrong, not only in the new pathology I was finding increasingly, but in the reaction of those I was trying to raise concerns about it with.

People actually in office to protect the public, people who have a duty of care to do so.

I received a single paragraph email reply stating that “he didn’t make government policy, he simply followed it”.

What exactly does that mean ?

And what is this government policy he refers to regarding these clots ?

Since that time the frequency of this new pathology has dramatically increased and I now find that around 35% of all deceased have this inside them.

We connect a pump to the carotid artery, and we pump fluid into them, as you are aware the circulatory system is in its very nature elastic, and it expands and contracts under pressure. (as it does in life)

When we have finished embalming, we remove the pump and these clots simply spew out onto the tray in front of us with the back pressure form the pump.

It happens constantly, it is a new pathology and it is anything BUT normal.

The thing that troubles me most and that is most damming is this.

I have been keeping a spread sheet for the last 8 months and I have done this because no one in office is listening or addressing these concerns.

I have done this in an attempt to ascertain if there are any common factors determining who is growing this pathology inside them.

I have found that around 70% of them are men as opposed to women.

There is no common ages, they are all ages from 20’s right up to 100+ years old.

They are all different weights and sizes, so it isn’t anything to do with obesity, in fact most of them are a totally normal weight.

The only common denominator is the experimental gene therapy injections they have all had.

I have spoken to dozens and dozens of NHS professionals who are seeing the same exact same thing.

Doctors and nurses, midwives who see this new pathology in the placentas

What troubles us all is why it is not being looked at or even acknowledged?

People are dying and they are full of it.

The other concern is more troubling.

I find that 35% of the deceased in my care are full of this, NONE of them has had a post mortem.

I find none at all inside a single post mortem case - but yet I am told it is a “normal pathology” by your coroner ?

It seems to only appear inside people coroners do not touch - how is this possible ? WE all

I have included a number of people into this email who have actively been looking and studying this new pathology.

It is my hope that you possess something your predecessors clearly lack, Alexia.

You could be the catalyst that perhaps saves many lives and in doing so be remembered for the right reasons.

We will all be judged in the court of public opinion and be written into history, please be on the right side of it, with us.

I am here for you to engage with as are all the people in this email.

Regards

John

