Share this postA Better Way with Dr Tess LawrieThere's a better way!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThere's a better way!Shabnam, Christof, Mark and I discussed what a better way means to us in yesterday's Better Way Today sessionTess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhDJan 07, 20257Share this postA Better Way with Dr Tess LawrieThere's a better way!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareIf you missed it, you can watch it now in our newsroom. Click on the image and it will take you there.Have a great day and thank you for your support!SubscribeShare7Share this postA Better Way with Dr Tess LawrieThere's a better way!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share