The WAR on IODINE: An Excellent Series from Clive De Carle & Vicki
I learnt a LOT! I'm sure you will too.
I have previously written about the importance of iodine for our health here but Clive and Vicki’s 4-part series is wonderfully comprehensive!
I’ve pasted links to their series below. If you find these articles helpful, please show your support by subscribing to Clive De Carle and Vicki’s substacks and/or ‘liking’ the articles.
I’m off to take my iodine now!
In 2002, at the age of 24, I had a partial thyroidectomy due to an abnormal goiter and cysts on the isthmus that were pressing into my vocal cords and windpipe. The right lobe and isthmus were removed and the pathology reports revealed "virtually no thyroid tissue". Not thyroid tissue that had been destroyed, it wasn't thyroid tissue...so this was probably a birth defect.
I felt fine after the surgery and so I did not start on thyroid hormone replacement meds (the right lobe that was removed, that wasn't thyroid tissue, never produced thyroid hormones anyway).
I felt fine until about 2017, when the left lobe of my thyroid became overworked & exhausted (and I had ALL the signs of hypothyroidism). The endocrinologist started me on synthetic T4, but that made me jumpy and exhausted with the addition of heart palpitations. So the dose of T4 was lowered and synthetic T3 was added.
I survived on a low/moderate dose of T4 and a high dose of T3 for several years...but that combo merely got me to feeling just ok...
In 2020, amongst other things, my research led me to Dr. David Brownstein and his work on Lugol's Iodine. (I have never met Dr. Brownstein, I have just read several of his books).
On my own, I tapered down my thyroid hormone replacement meds as I tapered up my Lugol's Iodine.
I now take what is considered a high dose of Lugol's Iodine, but well within Dr. Brownstein's guidelines (in his books), along with the vitamin/mineral co-factors that he suggests...and I am no longer taking any synthetic T4/T3!! And I feel great!!
In his books, Dr. Brownstein writes that not everyone will be able to stop taking thyroid hormone replacement meds when they start taking Lugol's Iodine...he says about 1/3 of people will have to take the same amount of their replacement meds (but that the addition of Lugol's Iodine can help), about 1/3 will be able to reduce their replacement meds with the addition of Lugol's Iodine, and about 1/3 will be able to stop taking their thyroid hormone replacement meds and just take Lugol's Iodine...Apparently I'm in the lucky 1/3 who was able to stop all replacement meds!!
I am so grateful to have discovered Lugol's Iodine...I am NOT exaggerating when I write that it changed my life.
Thanks so much for posting this series … I can’t wait to read all 4 parts. Recently I have been reading about iodine on another site right here on Substack … maybe Ancestral Healings? I need to check on the exact name. Thanks again for posting this information.