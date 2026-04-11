A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

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SmellTheCoffee's avatar
SmellTheCoffee
17h

THANK YOU TESS .. as always ... from the NZ Dr who came to your wonderful conference in Bath. NZDSOS.com and the NZ Health forum( working with Vaccine injury Still wish/ fervently believe certain novel genetic products aught to be removed forethought with-That Single move would stop or st least slow the growing tsunami of illness we are seeing .

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Paula Chandler's avatar
Paula Chandler
16h

Wow! Fascinating! I believe Hulda Clark (not sure if I’m spelling correctly) focused extensively on parasites in the body.

Very curious as to drug treatments for them if that is part of his protocol. He mentions getting info from the female doctor.

Big P is not going to be his fan…

Was reading yesterday about long term daily bathing with chlorine dioxide plus later adjunct internal use for Lyme treatment.

In a perfect world these different treatments would be embraced but alas, instead we face a momentous battle.

Thank you Tess! You’ve been a hero of mine since the early Ivermectin days. You fought so hard.

It’s inspiring to see your work continue to grow and unfold. 🙏🏼

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