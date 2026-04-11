I learnt a lot in this recorded conversation with Dr Francois van Wyk, a medical doctor from South Africa who has adopted bioresonance therapy in his general practice. Francois explained how he uses a bioresonance device to detect and treat various health issues, including parasites, toxins, and nutritional deficiencies, which he believes are often overlooked causes of chronic diseases. He described his “above the line” approach to treatment, which involves addressing nutrition, toxins, and parasites before targeting specific conditions like depression, migraines, and arthritis.

Francois also shared his personal experience with treating a parasite called toxoplasmosis gondii, which he linked to his long-standing depression, and discussed how removing parasites can lead to significant improvements in one’s health. I found Dr van Wyk’s bioresonance approach, looking for the root cause of disease using bioresonance techniques, totally fascinating!

I hope you will find this recorded conversation most interesting too. Please share!

Share

Share

There’s a Better Way! Thank you for your collaboration and support!

Recently I was interviewed by the French He