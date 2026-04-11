The Parasite Connection: Can Bioresonance Reveal Hidden Causes of Chronic Illness?
South African Dr. Francois Van Wyk explains how he uses bioresonance and what it means for long-standing diseases, including depression
I learnt a lot in this recorded conversation with Dr Francois van Wyk, a medical doctor from South Africa who has adopted bioresonance therapy in his general practice. Francois explained how he uses a bioresonance device to detect and treat various health issues, including parasites, toxins, and nutritional deficiencies, which he believes are often overlooked causes of chronic diseases. He described his “above the line” approach to treatment, which involves addressing nutrition, toxins, and parasites before targeting specific conditions like depression, migraines, and arthritis.
Francois also shared his personal experience with treating a parasite called toxoplasmosis gondii, which he linked to his long-standing depression, and discussed how removing parasites can lead to significant improvements in one’s health. I found Dr van Wyk’s bioresonance approach, looking for the root cause of disease using bioresonance techniques, totally fascinating!
I hope you will find this recorded conversation most interesting too. Please share!
There’s a Better Way! Thank you for your collaboration and support!
Recently I was interviewed by the French He
THANK YOU TESS .. as always ... from the NZ Dr who came to your wonderful conference in Bath. NZDSOS.com and the NZ Health forum( working with Vaccine injury Still wish/ fervently believe certain novel genetic products aught to be removed forethought with-That Single move would stop or st least slow the growing tsunami of illness we are seeing .
Wow! Fascinating! I believe Hulda Clark (not sure if I’m spelling correctly) focused extensively on parasites in the body.
Very curious as to drug treatments for them if that is part of his protocol. He mentions getting info from the female doctor.
Big P is not going to be his fan…
Was reading yesterday about long term daily bathing with chlorine dioxide plus later adjunct internal use for Lyme treatment.
In a perfect world these different treatments would be embraced but alas, instead we face a momentous battle.
Thank you Tess! You’ve been a hero of mine since the early Ivermectin days. You fought so hard.
It’s inspiring to see your work continue to grow and unfold. 🙏🏼