By Prof. Dana Flavin, Collmed.org

For many years, the health of teeth and gums was largely neglected in cancer patients, with attention only given when issues like mouth infections or tooth loss occurred due to chemotherapy. However, we now understand that the mouth plays a significant role in cancer growth, as bacteria and fungi from the oral cavity can travel through the entire gastrointestinal (GI) tract. These pathogens may impede the body’s healing processes and contribute to cancer progression.

Photo by nrd on Unsplash

Pathogenic Mouth Bacteria and Their Link to Cancer

Pathogenic bacteria in the mouth have been identified in various cancers, including those of the oesophagus, breast, pancreas, and potentially many others. Periodontal disease, characterised by an overload of harmful bacteria, is particularly concerning, as these bacteria often reside in dental plaque. Research has shown that individuals with periodontal disease may be at a higher risk for developing certain cancers. Bacteria in the gums and plaque can enter the bloodstream, potentially infiltrating tumours and aiding their growth. It's challenging to determine if these bacterial infections weaken the immune system first, or if environmental factors such as diet, smoking, or heavy metals are the initial culprits, but it’s likely a combination of factors that promote cancer development.

