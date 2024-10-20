The leaky lab, the dodgy jab, Big Pharma’s shameless smash-and-grab...
Here's a song to make you smile despite the present difficulties
From time to time readers send me wonderful creative submissions and I publish them on A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie.
Here is one from James Neilson Graham called ‘Oh, what a liberty!’
James combines his love of words with touching melodies to create accessible songs, sometimes serious, sometimes satirical, sometimes sad - rarely solemn. You can access more of James’ creations at jamesneilsongraham.com. I hope you enjoy this one as much as I do!
Dear James, as a thank you for this inspiring submission, I am sending you an invitation to our WCH Christmas Party in Bath in December. I hope you can make it. Please bring your guitar!
Fabulous 👌 👏 👍
Wonderful Sound
Lyrics so Apropos