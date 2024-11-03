A Hard copy of this cover letter to the Prime Minister, Mr. Boris Johnson, along with a two-inch thick evidence pack on Ivermectin, was delivered and signed for at 10 Downing Street on the 21st April 2021.

Pre-dating this correspondence was the video message I did for the Prime Minister on January 6th, 2021.

I’m sharing it below for the record.

Former UK PM, Mr. Boris Johnson, certainly cannot say he did not know about ivermectin…

