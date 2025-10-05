World Council for Health is a coalition of more than 250 partner organisations with diverse expertise. Safe Tech International is one such valued partner bringing much-needed digital technology expertise to our grassroots network. Attend this webinar, empower yourselves, and help co-create a better, healthier and more sovereign world with the World Council for Health!

How might we best help our children grow into healthy, caring, and contributing members of society and ensure they will have the wisdom they will need to integrate technology into our world in the service of Life?

We’re excited to announce our upcoming webinar on children’s use of technology. We trust you will find it timely, informative, thought-provoking, and inspiring.



Children around the world now spend the vast majority of their waking hours glued to screens.



Largely addicted and sucked into a virtual world of made-to-order distraction, violence, porn, frivolity, and “AI Slop”, our kids are missing out on essential life skills they will need to grow into compassionate, contributing, and wise members of society.



Our current marathon of perpetual screens both in schools and at home is intefering with our children’s development of empathy, moral judgement, imagination, and understanding. The growing disconnection from one another and the natural world is leaving children highly dysregulated and out of sorts. The natural and often slow time elapse between effort and achievement is disrupted by fast-paced games and shorts sure to numb even the most vibrant minds.



And yet this is the generation that will take the helm of the polycrisis we are leaving to them. A world of interconnected crises magnified, and accelerated by tech and AI.



Now is the time to pause and consider how we might better help our children develop the wisdom they will need to steward technology and AI in the service of Life.



Realising that governments, schools, and industry have been largely negligent in protecting and guiding our children’s use of technology, parents around the world are now taking things into their own hands and demanding safer, saner, and more balanced use of technology for their children. And thankfully, this movement is gathering momentum at an astounding rate – heart by heart, family by family, and country by country.



This webinar will feature people who are leading the movement in their respective countries. We will hear from people in Australia, S. Africa, Belgium, Spain, Hong Kong, France, the UK, and the US.



We invite you to save the date and share this invitation with others:



Saturday, November 1st at 5:00 pm UK time, 6:00 pm CET and SAST, 12:00 pm EST, 9:00 am PST.



https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tCEtqKF7Q_yQqR4Cw3o6cA#/registration Zoom registration link

There’s a better way when we use technology with discernment!

