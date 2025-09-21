The Future for Nursing & Midwifery is Bright
Meet Lucinda van Buuren, the WCH Nursing & Midwifery Lead, who has a strong message for nurses and midwives around the world.
The Covid crisis introduced me to many great women, and Lucinda van Buuren, an experienced theatre nurse from Australia, is one of them. She shared her story with me in this Tess Talks conversation.
Lucinda’s message to nurses everywhere:
You can access the full Tess Talks conversation with Lucinda by clicking the image below:
Censorship of truthful information on YouTube remains rife. An interview I had this week with Karen Dodd of Wise Woman Weekdays, was taken down shortly after going up…
midwives are great.
while I'd collected enough data to have helped birth my second youngling had it been an emergency, having an experienced midwife assist instead really smoothed out the emotional aspect for the mama and helped reduce the odds of complications.
and she was willing to barter. hospital birth of my first was billed in the thousands for them to fuck things up, not take responsibility, and inject "vitamin k" (and god knows what else undisclosed) without permission when they hauled the baby off to another room.
second cost me 8 hours of changing a 90s Ford Ranger head gasket while walking her baby daddy through the process. I'd have had to make almost $400/hr for equivalent cash exchange to cover the bill on my first.
plus it was easy cheesy nobody out of sorts happy baby happy mom with the midwife. try getting that in hospital.
plus I can happily say the ONLY medical visits my second child was ever subjected to in his pre-adult lifetime were at the toothsmith... and some folks would argue that dentistry isn't really medic work anyway.
yay, midwives!
