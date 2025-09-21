A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SomeDude's avatar
SomeDude
1d

midwives are great.

while I'd collected enough data to have helped birth my second youngling had it been an emergency, having an experienced midwife assist instead really smoothed out the emotional aspect for the mama and helped reduce the odds of complications.

and she was willing to barter. hospital birth of my first was billed in the thousands for them to fuck things up, not take responsibility, and inject "vitamin k" (and god knows what else undisclosed) without permission when they hauled the baby off to another room.

second cost me 8 hours of changing a 90s Ford Ranger head gasket while walking her baby daddy through the process. I'd have had to make almost $400/hr for equivalent cash exchange to cover the bill on my first.

plus it was easy cheesy nobody out of sorts happy baby happy mom with the midwife. try getting that in hospital.

plus I can happily say the ONLY medical visits my second child was ever subjected to in his pre-adult lifetime were at the toothsmith... and some folks would argue that dentistry isn't really medic work anyway.

yay, midwives!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
hgn's avatar
hgn
7h

https://sites.google.com/view/8656y6/home

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture