Seba Terribilini shares this clear and comprehensive account of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's continued injustice

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH by Seba Terribilini

Well-known attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is being detained under terrible conditions for reasons that have nothing to do with what he is accused of. He had the courage to speak out on the truth about the so-called pandemic and is now paying for it.

He is, without any doubt, a political prisoner!

I will give you an overview of the situation, but to start with, let me briefly summarize who Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, 67, has been a trial lawyer in Germany and California for about 30 years, defending consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises against large corporations.

He undertook important lawsuits against Deutsche Bank (for which Dr. Fuellmich himself worked, and which he defined as “one of the largest criminal organizations”), against Kühne & Nagel and Volkswagen (over the diesel issue).

Interestingly, Volkswagen's second largest shareholder is none other than the state of Lower Saxony, where the trial against Dr. Reiner Fuellmich took place and where he is currently being held.

THE OUTBREAK OF THE SO-CALLED PANDEMIC

During the lockdowns in 2020, Fuellmich and his wife were in their ranch in California, but as the situation appeared to them to be quite strange, they decided to return home to Germany to find out what was really going on.

Fuellmich soon recognized the crimes against humanity in connection with the so-called pandemic and on July 10, 2020, together with three other lawyers, Viviane Fischer, Antonia Fischer, and Justus Hoffmann, he created the “CORONA INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE” in Berlin, whose aim was to shed light on the actions of governments, institutions, and the medical community.

The main questions Fuellmich sought answers to were:

– How dangerous is this virus?

– How reliable is the PCR test ‘revised’ by Drosten?

– What damage is being caused to the world’s economy by the lockdowns?

Fuellmich conducted a vast series of interviews (approx. 400) and consulted more than 150 scientists and experts from around the world in the medical field, such as:

– Nobel Prize winner Dr. Luc Montagnier,

– renowned American cardiologist and epidemiologist Dr. Peter McCullough

– Dr. Mike Yeadon (former vice president of Pfizer)

– Dr. Judy Mikovits (scientist)

– Dr. Robert Malone (American biochemist and pioneer of mRNA technology)

– Dr. Roger Hodkinson (forensic pathologist)

– Dr. Arne Burkhardt (forensic pathologist, who led a large group of pathologists in conducting a study based on autopsies of vaccinated people)

– Dr. Astrid Stückelberger (scientist and researcher)

– Dr. Simone Gold (founder of America's Frontline Doctors)

– Dr. Antonietta Gatti (scientist)

– Dr. Mattias Desmet (psychologist)

-Dr. Tess Lawrie (guideline methodologist)

and many others.

He also consulted financial experts, historians, investigative journalists, and writers, such as:

– Ernst Wolff (writer, journalist, and financial expert)

– James Corbett (writer and investigative journalist)

– Matthew Ehret (writer and journalist)

– David Icke (writer and journalist)

– Naomi Wolf (journalist, writer, and US political consultant)

Fuellmich also interviewed other highly influential people, such as:

– Vera Sharav (Holocaust survivor and human rights activist)

– Catherine Austin Fitts (former US Assistant Secretary for Housing and Urban Development and finance expert)

– Calin Georgescu (former high-ranking member of the United Nations)

– Monsignor Carlo Maria Viganò (Archbishop)

– Pascal Najadi (former Swiss banker and current film producer who denounced Swiss President Alain Berset)

and many, many others.

His investigations led him to conclude that the “C-19 emergency” was never about public health, as there was no pandemic. If anything, it was a “PCR test pandemic.”

It was precisely thanks to these PCR tests, which generated over 95% false positives, that it was possible to inflate the number of COVID “cases”, thus justifying the measures taken to face the “emergency”.

According to Fuellmich, this was the fundamental point on which allegations of intentional wrongdoing by the governments of most countries in the world could be based.

Furthermore, according to Fuellmich, all governments have acted and are acting against the interests of their citizens and are clearly under the control of large multinational corporations and NGOs, which Fuellmich henceforth referred to as “Mr. Global.” – a moniker devised by Catherine Austin Fitts.

“Mr. Global has committed and is still committing, without a shadow of a doubt,

the greatest crime against humanity”.

It is important to mention that most of the interviews conducted mainly by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer (the other two members were only active for a short period of time) were recorded in Berlin via Zoom.

Due to disagreements between Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer on the one hand, and Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer on the other, the latter no longer contributed to any activities within the Corona Investigative Committee, so much so that Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer decided to continue without their participation.

This was only partially possible, as Antonia Fischer and Justus Hoffmann demanded 50% of the donations in the accounts at that time, i.e., 1.8 million euros, to leave the Corona Investigative Committee peacefully.

Obviously, this request was not granted, as the donated money was to be used exclusively to cover the costs of the investigative work.

In the summer of 2022, Fuellmich left Berlin and spent several weeks in the United States, where he embarked upon the “Crimes Against Humanity” speaking tour together with Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Richard Fleming, and Patrick Wood.

However, his absence from Berlin was not well received by his colleague Viviane Fischer who, in the fall of 2022, removed Fuellmich from the Corona Investigative Committee without warning and in a deceptive manner during the usual weekly broadcast, informing viewers that there were some irregularities that needed to be clarified and that the Corona Investigative Committee would continue without Dr. Reiner Fuellmich.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich only learned about this afterwards.

After some time and after managing to reorganize his new team, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich started his new project: the ICIC (International Crimes Investigative Committee).

THE BACKGROUND

At the turn of 2020 and 2021, aware of the imminent threat of seizure of the Corona Investigative Committee's bank accounts by the German government, and the fear of no longer being able to use the funds raised by private donations to continue their important investigative work, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer decided to protect part of the money in the bank accounts by purchasing gold for the value of one million euros (current value €1.8 million!).

In addition, each of them took out a personal loan; €700,000 (Reiner Fuellmich) and €100,000 (Viviane Fischer). These loan agreements were made in writing with signed contracts and executed in complete transparency.

Viviane Fischer repaid the loan in instalments, starting in mid-August 2022, and ending in October 2022.

In that same period, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was negotiating the sale of his property in Göttingen, which was expected to sell for €1,350,000. Part of this sum was to be used to repay the loan.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich had made it clear from the outset that he would secure the loan money by investing it in his property and that the loan would be repaid immediately after the sale of his property was completed.

Since it was impossible for Dr. Reiner Fuellmich to open new bank accounts (after some were closed without his consent) while he was in the United States, he delegated Marcel Templin (attorney-at-law, partner of Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer) to manage, among other things, a class action project Fuellmich was working on and to supervise the sale of his property.

Reiner Fuellmich's house was indeed sold, but most of the money from the sale (€1,158,000) ended up in Marcel Templin's bank account, thus preventing Dr. Reiner Fuellmich from repaying the €700,000 loan within the agreed deadline.

By putting pressure on both the buyer of the property and the notary in charge of the sale, Marcel Templin managed to illegally take this money from Fuellmich.

Furthermore, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was unaware that on September 2, 2022, a criminal complaint had already been filed against him by Templin himself, joined by Antonia Fischer and Justus Hoffmann.

According to Templin, Fischer, and Hoffmann – who had, in the meantime, been contacted and recruited into agents by the German intelligence service – Dr. Reiner Fuellmich had illegally embezzled funds from the Corona Investigative Committee.

THE KIDNAPPING OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH FROM MEXICO, DISGUISED AS DEPORTATION/EXTRADITION

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and his wife, who had been staying in California for several months, after returning from a trip to Europe and South America, were denied entry into the United States. So they traveled to Mexico, where they remained for several months while attempting to resolve the many problems that had arisen.

While in Mexico, they lost their passports, applied for new ones, and received instructions from the German consulate to go to Tijuana to pick them up.

As the consulate was closed for renovation, Fuellmich and his wife were asked to go directly to Tijuana airport.

Once at the airport, Fuellmich and his wife were met by six security officers who, on the pretext that they did not have valid passports/visas, took the Fuellmichs into custody.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was taken to Mexico City, and the following day was put on a flight to Frankfurt, where he was arrested based on a European arrest warrant.

There was no international arrest warrant, nor was a regular extradition/deportation process carried out, as Dr. Reiner Fuellmich had not committed any of the six crimes listed in Article 144 of the Mexican Immigration Law.

Furthermore, in a case of deportation, the flight to Germany should have been paid by the Mexican government and not by the German government, as was, instead, the case!

Strangely, his wife – who presumably had the same problem with her travel documents – was released after spending the night in prison in Tijuana, and was allowed to remain in Mexico, where she is to this day.

This means that Fuellmich was kidnapped under false pretenses and, a week after his arrest in Frankfurt, was transported to the maximum-security prison in Rosdorf, where he remained until May 26, 2025.

On that day, Dr. Fuellmich was transferred without warning to Bremervörde prison. The new prison is 270 km away from Göttingen, and Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was told about the impending transfer only five minutes before being taken away.

He was not even allowed to take all his personal belongings with him. He was only allowed to take the essentials with him.

Just two days before his transfer to Bremervörde, Dr. Fuellmich's defense team had announced that the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention had opened a formal investigation into Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's case.

THE BEGINNING OF THE TRIAL

The trial began in January 2024, and all requests for bail were rejected on the grounds of his being a “flight risk.”

THE LEAKED DOSSIER

In April 2024, one of Fuellmich's defense lawyers, Dr. Christof Miseré, came into possession of a German intelligence service dossier clearly stating that Fuellmich was to be stopped at all costs and by all means, including among other things, the recruitment of trusted individuals in Fuellmich's entourage.

The stated goal was also to convict Fuellmich to prevent him from seeking any public/political office in the future.

This dossier, given to lawyer Miseré by a whisteblower, demonstrated that Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was already under special surveillance as far back as 2021.

Obviously, the prosecutor as well as the judge did not believe in the authenticity of the dossier, despite the existence of a series of evidence, including email exchanges between the junior public prosecutor Simon Phillip John and Fuellmich's accusers, as well as various intelligence service agents (in this case, the Constitutional Protection Agency). These emails show how they tried, in every way and for several months, to find out where Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was staying, in order to lure him into a trap and bring him to German soil, so that he could be arrested.

Coincidentally, this same prosecutor Simon Phillip John, was transferred from Hanover to Göttingen about two and a half months after the Head Prosecutor of Göttingen, Ms. Reinicke, who had been asked to investigate Fuellmich, had clearly stated that there were no grounds for investigating Fuellmich's actions and had the files closed in June 2022.

THE INVENTION OF A NEW CHARGE BY THE JUDGE

On May 3, 2024, Judge Schindler, after the defense had very quickly dismantled the charge that Fuellmich had no authority to take out a personal loan without the consent of the other members, changed the charges against Fuellmich. Practically, the judge had to

acknowledge that Fuellmich was authorized to take out personal loans, but this meant that he had to invent a new charge.

In fact, from that moment on, the judge no longer considered them personal loans (despite the existence of signed contracts) but FICTITIOUS personal loans, and accused Fuellmich of embezzlement.

Judge Schindler thus announced that, in his opinion, the facts were clear and that Dr. Reiner Fuellmich had acted in bad faith and embezzled these funds.

He also stated very explicitly his intention to convict Fuellmich at all costs, and decided that from that moment on, it would no longer be necessary to hear the witnesses named in the indictment, and discontinued the taking of evidence.

It is important to note that, up to that point, almost exclusively the prosecution witnesses had been allowed to testify, and Judge Schindler's conclusions were based primarily on the unreliable testimony of Viviane Fischer.

However, the key witness, Marcel Templin, one of Fuellmich's accusers, into whose bank account most of the money from the sale of Fuellmich's house ended up, was never called to testify.

VIOLATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS IN ROSDORF PRISON AND SCANDALOUS EVENTS

On May 5, 2024, a birthday party was organized for Dr. Reiner Fuellmich in front of the prison entrance.

Supporters and participants were told that Fuellmich would have his daily hour of outdoor activity between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. At that time, the group of supporters played music and sang, so that Fuellmich could hear from the courtyard and feel the warmth and affection of hundreds of people.

In fact, a voice shouting “freedom” was heard from the courtyard, and Fuellmich's supporters were overjoyed.

It was only the following Monday that it came to be known that, immediately after the hearing the previous Friday (May 3, 2024), Fuellmich had been denied his hour of outdoor activity and had been placed in solitary confinement, where he remained for three days, so that he could not hear what was happening outside the prison gates on his birthday.

During these three days, he was also denied contact with his lawyers, which is clearly against German law and the human rights of prisoners. He was even forbidden from contacting his wife.

This punishment was justified by an alleged anonymous tip-off that Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was recording audio messages intended for the public.

His cell was searched from top to bottom, even with the help of dogs, looking for a cell phone or a recorder! Dr. Reiner Fuellmich had permission from the judge to record audio messages as early as November 2023!

If, at the beginning of the proceedings, there was still hope that this trial would be conducted fairly and justly, that hope vanished for good on May 3, 2024!

OTHER RELEVANT EVENTS

From June 10, 2024, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was escorted by armed security officers in armored vehicles from the prison to the court and back. In addition to handcuffs attached to a belt, he was also put in ankle shackles and asked to wear a bulletproof vest, the latter of which he declined to wear, for which he was forced to sign a liability release.

At this point of the proceedings, the defense filed the first motion of objection against Judge Schindler, asking that he be removed from the case and replaced, given his blatant bias. As expected, the motion was rejected by the same panel of judges.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was placed in solitary confinement, where he remained until December 2024.

During these six months, he was not allowed any contact with his fellow inmates. The stated reason for this measure was that Fuellmich, in conversing with his fellow inmates, was giving them legal tips, something his incarcerators could not tolerate.

He was forced to eat alone, to spend his daily one-hour outdoors in complete solitude and was not allowed to use the gym.

Even his use of the telephone was restricted, and he was only allowed to make calls when the other inmates had returned to their cells.

On June 20, 2024, Fuellmich's defense team sensed that Judge Schindler and the panel of judges were planning to conclude the trial, but their attempt was thwarted by the intentional absence of Fuellmich's defense lawyers.

On July 10, 2024, Judge Schindler, given the failed attempt to complete the trial three weeks earlier, decided to assign Dr. Reiner Fuellmich an additional defense lawyer, Tobias Pohl.

On the same day, defense lawyer Katja Wörmer decided to file a new motion for review of Fuellmich's detention, requesting the immediate halt of the proceedings and his release.

On July 19, 2024, Judge Schindler decided that future hearings, rather than being conducted verbally, would be conducted in written form. This decision, which was completely incomprehensible, was a clear violation of the fundamental principles of transparency in public court proceedings and the right of the accused to be heard.

The defense, claiming this motion was unjust and illegal, decided to file a new motion of objection against the entire panel of judges.

Requests from the defense to hear those witnesses named in the original indictment and subpoena, to question the prosecutor and to question additional witnesses, were also rejected. The Court justified this refusal by stating that any further testimony by witnesses was entirely irrelevant to the clarification of the facts or of the sentence.

Was the sentence already decided?

On July 31st, 2024 Dr. Reiner Fuellmich filed a new motion of objection against the entire panel of judges due to the persistence of the proceedings being conducted “in writing” instead of verbally.

On August 6, 2024, a new request was made to put Viviane Fischer on the witness stand, but the Court rejected this request.

Remember that Viviane Fischer was the main witness upon whose testimony Judge Schindler based the entire proceedings.

The defense, having asked that the motivations for the rejections of the motions presented be made known, was told by the Court that those motivations would be made known at the time of the verdict.

This completely unusual procedure did not allow the defense to reformulate and resubmit these motions – which were rejected by the panel of judges – while the trial was still ongoing, and was described by the defense as unfair and illegal.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, once again, decided to file another motion of objection against the entire panel of judges regarding the order to conduct the proceedings in “written” form rather than verbally.

On August 23, 2024, Prof. Dr. Martin Schwab (lawyer, advisor of the Corona Investigative Committee) was allowed to testify. Schwab confirmed that the personal loans were indeed backed by valid loan agreements and that Fuellmich had made it clear from the outset that the funds would be invested into his real estate property for the sole purpose of keeping them secure.

Furthermore, Schwab confirmed that Fuellmich had always intended to return this money to the Corona Investigative Committee, and would do so, as soon as his house was sold.

“On the basis of this testimony, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich should be released immediately”

Dr. Christof Miseré

On August 28, 2024, lawyer Edgar Siemund, expert in corporate law, joined the defense team.

Unexpectedly, with the trial still underway and evidence for the defense yet to be presented, Judge Schindler asked the prosecutor to proceed with his closing statement.

In a closing statement lasting only a few minutes, the prosecutor requested a guilty verdict and a sentence of three years and nine months in prison for Fuellmich.

On August 30, 2024, two defense witnesses were finally heard.

The first testimony confirmed that:

– Viviane Fischer and Reiner Fuellmich both wanted to secure the donation funds.

– Viviane Fischer knew that the group of accusers wanted to sue both her and Fuellmich, which is why she quickly repaid the first part of the loan three weeks before the impending lawsuit.

– Viviane Fischer knew that Fuellmich's money would be invested in his property in Göttingen.

– Viviane Fischer never had any doubts that Fuellmich would pay back the €700,000 to the Corona Investigative Committee.

The second witness, a lawyer who had worked for Fuellmich's law firm for many years, confirmed that:

– Fuellmich had already intended to sell his property in Göttingen and that the money generated from the sale would be used to repay the loan.

– Fuellmich intended to continue practicing law in his law firm even after the sale of the property, which included his home and office.

The insinuations that Fuellmich wanted to sell his property in Göttingen to flee to Mexico with the money are unfounded and absolutely false! He had already signed a 5-year lease for his new law firm in Göttingen.

DENIED THE LAST GOODBYE TO HIS MOTHER

On September 2, 2024, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich received the sad news of his mother's death. He was aware that it was only a matter of time and for this reason had asked the prison authorities to be taken to Bremen so that he could say goodbye to her. The prison would have granted him this request, but only on the condition that he would have to visit her in handcuffs and shackles, accompanied by armed penitentiary guards.

Unwilling to subject his mother to additional suffering during their final moments together, Reiner did not accept those terms.

Even at the cost of never seeing his mother again, he was not willing to subject her to the further anguish of seeing her son in chains.

TERRIBLE DETENTION CONDITIONS

During a long break in the hearings between September and October 2024, Reiner's detention conditions worsened when a young man with serious mental health issues was moved into the cell next to his.

According to Fuellmich, there were numerous empty cells that could have been assigned to this young man. Probably suffering from schizophrenia, this inmate screamed, cried, and talked to himself both day and night. He turned the volume of the radio up loud and often threw objects at the wall dividing the two cells. From that moment on, it became impossible for Reiner to sleep at night and concentrate on his defense during the day.

In conjunction with this very long break, communication between Fuellmich and his lawyers was deliberately made difficult by the prison management.

Remember, Fuellmich never had access to the internet, did not have a computer, and did not have access to his files; all of which did not facilitate his situation in any way and the preparation of his defense was thus intentionally hindered.

On October 16, 2024 (hearing number 32), the court hearings resumed, and due to Fuellmich's worrisome state of health, the defense again requested a review of the conditions of detention and requested the intervention of a specialist who could assess Fuellmich's state of health and his ability to continue with the proceedings.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich filed four criminal complaints against the prison management as a witness to the mistreatment, beatings, and sexual violence suffered by two fellow prisoners whom Fuellmich was supporting.

Between October and November, the defense repeatedly pointed out that the persistent and terrible conditions of detention, as well as Reiner Fuellmich's worrisome state of health, could no longer be ignored.

The defense team again filed a motion for Dr. Reiner Fuellmich to be examined by a specialist as soon as possible (since he had been denied medical care on more than one occasion) and requested that the proceedings be suspended on the grounds that Fuellmich was suspected of having suffered trauma.

All requests were rejected.

NEW PROCEEDINGS AGAINST FUELLMICH

On November 6, 2024, the Braunschweig Regional Court (OLG) announced that it had opened further proceedings against Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, based on 16 charges that had been rejected by Judge Schindler, at the beginning of the proceedings in Göttingen.

However, at the insistence of the public prosecutor's office, the Braunschweig Court decided to grant this request.

On November 7, 2024 (hearing number 37), the defense, surprised by the Braunschweig Court's decision to open further proceedings against Fuellmich, requested that it be integrated into the current proceedings, but the request was rejected.

WHITE TORTURE

It is now irrefutable that Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is being subjected to so-called “WHITE TORTURE”, which aims to drive prisoners insane and possibly even to commit extreme acts. For this reason, Fuellmich has filed a complaint against Judge Schindler and the Public Prosecutor's Office for attempted murder.

Lawyer Siemund, an expert in corporate law, presented the results of a study conducted on detention, in particular on solitary confinement and its devastating effects on the physical and mental health of prisoners subjected to such conditions.

He also pointed out that, in the case of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, the rules established by the United Nations on detention and isolation were shamelessly violated.

CLOSING STATEMENTS

On November 14, 2024 (hearing number 38), the proceedings finally returned to the “verbal” form so that the closing statements of the defense attorneys could be heard, after Judge Schindler had introduced the “written” form on July 19, 2024, violating the principles of public trial as it should be in a criminal trial.

Lawyer Katja Wörmer began her closing statement by touching on the crucial points that had characterized the proceedings against Fuellmich, starting with his arrest in Frankfurt after he was literally kidnapped in Mexico, orchestrated by the Constitutional Protection Agency, in collaboration with the Göttingen Public Prosecutor's Office and the accusers.

She pointed out that Fuellmich was denied a legal hearing for more than a year and three months and that even after his arrival in Frankfurt on October 14, 2023, he was not heard at the first hearing.

Katja Wörmer also pointed out that at the first meeting in Göttingen with Public Prosecutor John to discuss the questionable “extradition” procedure from Mexico (the transfer from Frankfurt to Göttingen took place on October 23, 2023), the prosecutor stated that he wanted to avoid a regular extradition procedure in order to speed up the process!

In fact, the real reason why it was necessary to avoid a formal extradition process was to prevent Fuellmich from presenting his version of events at the pre-extradition hearing, which would have proven that he had not embezzled funds from the Corona Investigative Committee.

Remember that Prosecutor John was transferred from Hanover to Göttingen about two and a half months after Head Prosecutor Ms. Reinicke had clearly stated that there were no grounds for initiating an investigation into Fuellmich's actions and archived the case.

Wörmer then pointed out that the initial charge, once dismantled by the defense, was changed by the judge.

The original charge was based on the allegation that Reiner Fuellmich had no authority to take a personal loan without the Committee members’ consent. However, once the defense demonstrated the erroneousness of the original accusation, the judge had to invent a new one in order to continue the proceedings and justify Fuellmich's detention.

From that moment on, the “official” charge against Fuellmich was “embezzlement,” and what had previously been referred to as “loans” were no longer considered as such.

For the judge, these were fictitious loans, made solely for the purpose of embezzling the money.

Katja Wörmer also pointed out that the criminal complaint filed on September 2, 2022, by Marcel Templin, Antonia Fischer, and Justus Hoffmann was incomplete and contained several errors, and that it would have been the responsibility of the Public Prosecutor's Office to investigate before formalizing it and issuing a European arrest warrant.

Wörmer also stated that several important documents were missing from the files, namely evidence of the “dirty work” done by the accusers, the public prosecutor's office, and the intelligence service, to lure Fuellmich into a trap in Mexico. These documents were intentionally withheld!

Katja Wörmer also pointed out that Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was hopeful of reaching an agreement with the other members of the Corona Investigative Committee for the repayment of the loan, so much so that he did not want to press charges against Marcel Templin who, in the meantime, had pocketed €1,158,000 from the sale of Fuellmich’s property.

In addition, Fuellmich's investment in gold to secure the money from the imminent threat of the account being seized by the German authorities has paid off. In fact, to date, the €1,000,000 invested in gold has generated a profit of approximately €800,000.

This gain would more than compensate for the alleged damage caused to the Corona Investigative Committee, which the judge assessed at €525,000.

Lawyer Katja Wörmer highlighted the great work done by Fuellmich in the context of the so-called pandemic, explaining how he gathered a huge amount of evidence on crimes against humanity thanks to the testimonies of various whistleblowers from Pfizer, the WHO, the UN, the CDC, and various experts in every field, which he then presented to the public through a simulation of a “Grand Jury Proceeding” which took place in February 2022.

Katja Wörmer then pointed out that most of the work carried out within the Corona Investigative Committee had been successfully carried out by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich himself, to the extent that he had to completely set aside his work as a lawyer.

Wörmer went on to say that the measures taken against Fuellmich are completely disproportionate when one considers that the alleged offense is purely financial in nature, referring in particular to his being detained in solitary confinement from June 10, 2024 until December 2024.

Among other things, the prison management claims that this was not actual solitary confinement, but an extraordinary measure taken to prevent Fuellmich from giving legal advice to other inmates.

According to the prison management, Fuellmich also manipulated other inmates, inciting them against the staff and thus endangering their lives.

The transport to and from the prison and the court in handcuffs and shackles, as well as the full body search after each court hearing, are also extreme and disproportionate measures.

The last point raised by lawyer Katja Wörmer was the inhumane way in which the prison management reacted to Fuellmich's request to visit his dying mother first and then attend her funeral.

Another hearing (number 39) was held on November 27, 2024, after which the proceedings were suspended for two and a half months due to the illness of one of the judges.

In the meantime, Fuellmich's conditions of detention slightly improved once his neighboring inmate, suffering from mental health issues, was moved to another cell.

In addition, he is finally allowed to use the gym again, albeit in complete solitude, and he is no longer shackled during his transport to the court.

As for his hour of outdoor activity, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich can now spend that hour with a few inmates (five or six) and is no longer required to spend it in complete solitude, as he did for the last six months of 2024.

After several requests from the defense, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was finally visited by a prison doctor.

During the long break from the hearings, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich announced that he would run as an “independent” candidate in the federal elections scheduled for February 2025 in the North Rhine-Westphalia region (Wuppertal district).

With the help of volunteers and supporters, the 200 signatures required for his candidacy to be confirmed were collected.

On February 4, 2025 (hearing number 40), the court proceedings resumed.

On that day, lawyer Katja Wörmer continued with her closing statement, which she had begun before the lengthy break.

On February 17, 2025 (hearing number 41), despite Katja Wörmer not having finished her closing statement, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich requested to begin his.

To the great surprise of the audience in the courtroom and after a brief consultation, Judge Schindler granted Fuellmich the word.

This was a sharp showdown with the Court, in which Fuellmich practically gave a lesson in law, exposing the completely illegal proceedings, in which the judge invented a new charge, prevented defense witnesses from testifying, and even insulted Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and his defense lawyers.

The same applied to the prosecutor, whom Fuellmich addressed several times, pointing out that he had NOT done his job as a prosecutor and had instead actively collaborated with the accusers and various intelligence service agents to lure him into a trap and arrest him, disguising his abduction in Mexico as deportation/extradition.

In an extremely precise and meticulous manner, and with subtle but pointed statements, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich dismantled all the charges and demonstrated how this case against him was manipulated and unjust.

His presentation of the facts showed the judges and the prosecutor that they were dealing with an extremely courageous man, who was eager to prove his innocence and integrity to the entire world.

The subsequent hearings (numbers 42, 43, and 44) also saw Fuellmich continue with his closing statement.

Remember that, despite his having obtained 200 signatures in support of his official candidacy, Fuellmich was not allowed to campaign in any way.

The court and the prison administration did everything they could to hamper him, even preventing Fuellmich from communicating with his volunteers who, in fact, conducted the election campaign on his behalf.

Furthermore, since his candidacy, Fuellmich has not been allowed to record voice messages for the public anymore, despite a signed authorization from Judge Schindler dating back to November 2023.

Lawyer Katja Wörmer pointed out that she had recently received documents deliberately withheld by the prosecution and drew the judge's attention to the fact that the defense lawyers had been threatened for some time by persons who appeared to be from the entourage of Fuellmich's accusers.

She then continued with her closing statement.

On March 18, 2025 (hearing number 46), the defense again pointed out that it was being threatened (lawyer Dr. Miseré even received concrete death threats).

The death threats [CW7] took place via email and a Telegram channel which aims to discredit Fuellmich and his defense lawyers.

In order to confirm the existence of these threats, a motion was filed to question a witness who was part of this group. The request was rejected.

The judge, downplaying the threatening situation that the defense has been facing for some time, ordered Katja Wörmer to continue with her closing statement.

It was then the turn of lawyer Dr. Christof Miseré, who presented his closing statement.

On March 19, 2025 (hearing number 47), lawyer Edgar Siemund, expert in corporate law, after spending the entire night studying the documents that had been withheld by the prosecution for a long time, presented his closing statement.

He described important corporate aspects in detail and demonstrated how Reiner Fuellmich had absolutely acted correctly.

After this flawless closing statement, followed by applause from the audience in the courtroom (immediately called to order by Judge Schindler), Reiner Fuellmich should have been released immediately.

Lawyer Katja Wörmer again spoke about the dangerous situation in which all the defense lawyers were placed, explaining that these threats were becoming increasingly intense.

On March 21, 2025 (hearing number 48), the trial began turbulently when lawyer Katja Wörmer was ordered to conclude her closing statement by noon.

The situation came to a head when Wörmer herself spotted two persons in the courtroom who were linked to the group making the threats against the defense team and requested that security measures be stepped up.

In protest against Judge Schindler's complete indifference, lawyer Katja Wörmer left the courtroom and the hearing was interrupted.

On April 3, 2025 (hearing number 49), lawyer Edgar Siemund again asked to speak in order to include new facts in his closing statement.

He very courageously addressed the judge, asking him for his opinion on the proceedings and, above all, asking him to search for his conscience.

He then stated very firmly and decisively, again addressing the judge: “You are doing everything you can to destroy this man, but you will never succeed, and I remind you that sooner or later he will be released from prison and will continue his fight.”

Then, addressing Reiner Fuellmich, he said: “There is still a lot of work ahead of you out there.”

On April 15, 2025 (hearing number 50), Katja Wörmer concluded her closing statement after the judge had set a time limit.

Wörmer outlined the historical course of the proceedings, highlighting various procedural errors and other strange flows of information.

Judge Schindler then gave Dr. Reiner Fuellmich the floor for his “last word”.

Fuellmich began with these words:

“At the end of my presentation, I will provide evidence that this trial is a setup to take me out of circulation because of my investigative work.”

The judge tried to interrupt Fuellmich on several occasions, despite it being his right to express himself on any subject, without time restrictions and, above all, without being interrupted.

However, Reiner Fuellmich did not allow himself to be distracted and once again presented the facts in a very precise and orderly manner.

On April 17, 2025 (hearing number 51), Reiner Fuellmich continued with his “last word”, albeit with difficulty, as he was repeatedly interrupted by the judge, who even admonished him 12 times.

The defense, fearing that the judge might impose a time limit (as had already happened with lawyer Katja Wörmer) or even take the floor away from Fuellmich, again filed a motion of objection against the entire panel of judges.

Indeed, at the onset of the 52nd hearing, held on April 23, 2025, Judge Schindler ordered Dr. Reiner Fuellmich to conclude with his “final word” no later than 12:00 pm the following day. The defense lawyers, outraged by this decision, protested strongly and decisively, so much so that they obtained an extension of three hours, that is, until 3:00 p.m.

The judge justified this decision by stating that Reiner Fuellmich, during the first part of his “last word”, had not stuck to facts pertaining to the trial but had digressed into “conspiracy theories” related to the “pandemic” period. Furthermore, according to Judge Schindler, Fuellmich made defamatory statements, to the point of Fuellmich being called to order several times by the judge, who threatened to cut him off if he continued to ignore the court's instructions.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was therefore forced to summarize the content of his “final word”, focusing exclusively on the most relevant facts.

Hearing number 53 on April 24, 2025, saw Dr. Reiner Fuellmich finish reading his “last word” at 3:00 p.m., as determined by the Court.

The judge then granted the defense lawyers one hour (until 4:00 p.m.) to present a written motion of objection – already announced orally by the defense – against the entire panel of judges, and then adjourned the hearing until 5:00 p.m.

Curiously, at 3:44 p.m. (16 minutes prior to the time limit set for the defense to file its motion of objection), the Göttingen Court issued a press release, announcing that the verdict would be made public at 5:00 p.m.

The verdict was delivered at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was sentenced to 3 years and 9 months in prison.

Even more scandalous was the Court's decision to recognize only 13 of the 18 months that Fuellmich has already spent behind bars in pre-trial detention.

He justified this decision by blaming Fuellmich and his defense lawyers for the excessive duration of the trial!

Not only that, but the judge also accused Dr. Reiner Fuellmich of having used the trial as a platform to send political messages to his supporters.

This way of proceeding by the court, even in the final stage of the trial, has confirmed the suspicion that the verdict had already been written, ready to be handed down at the appropriate moment.

CONCLUSION

- The kidnapping of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich from Mexico was disguised as a legal “deportation/extradition.”

- After the defense demonstrated the erroneousness of the original charge, Judge Schindler invented a new one.

- Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was held in solitary confinement for six months on a charge that is the equivalent of a misdemeanor and was subjected to all kind of punitive measures which fall under the definition of “white torture”.

- All trial motions presented by the defense and requests to hear defense witnesses (with few exceptions) were rejected, and the reasons for these decisions were not disclosed, thus preventing the defense from reformulating or resubmitting these motions.

- Proceedings conducted in written form is a violation of the principle of transparency in a public trial and of the defendant's right to be heard.

- Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was held in pre-trial detention for 18 months before being convicted; the maximum limit for pre-trial detention in Germany is six months.

- All motions of objection against the judge and the entire panel of judges were continually rejected.

- Reiner Fuellmich was not allowed to visit his dying mother or even attend her funeral.

The inhumane treatment, which Fuellmich was subjected to – and in part still is – and the manner in which the trial against him has been conducted, casts enormous shadows over the German judicial system and respect for fundamental rights.

We have, without a shadow of a doubt, witnessed the biggest judicial scandal in Germany, a blatant miscarriage of justice, where the intelligence service has constructed and manipulated a “case” against Reiner Fuellmich in order to silence one of the most important voices of the resistance.

Reiner Fuellmich had to be stopped, not because he had illegally embezzled funds, but because he had gathered all the evidence of what will be remembered as:

“the greatest crime ever perpetrated against humanity,”

and he was ready to act.

Seba Terribilini

