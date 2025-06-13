A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rabbitgurl formerly SL's avatar
Rabbitgurl formerly SL
4hEdited

Their broadcasts during the Plandemic were an invaluable resource, from Dr. Chetty's firsthand patient experiences, to Dr Ardis' Remdesivir info, to Arne Burkhardt's autopsy findings, through to the xenobot synbio microrobots microscope findings information, and everything in between. No one can take that away from him. (Life saving headsup and intel that they brought to our attention / introduced us to, with regards to all things Covid Operation).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
ekain3's avatar
ekain3
4h

Meanwhile in Holland:

Leeuwarden lawyer Arno van Kessel was dragged from his bed early Wednesday morning. The lawyer who has initiated legal proceedings against Bill Gates, Mark Rutte and the Dutch state, among others, was arrested with great violence and taken away blindfolded by the police, according to sources close to the lawyer.

According to sources close to Van Kessel, a team of about fifteen police officers searched his home for hours. On Wednesday, the police released a report stating that, among others, two men in their sixties from Leeuwarden were arrested. One of them is Van Kessel. "

https://deanderekrant.nl/arno-van-kessel-en-aantal-soevereinen-met-veel-machtsvertoon-opgepakt/

https://www.pennymarie.nz/p/breaking-news-bill-gates-loses-lawsuit

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture