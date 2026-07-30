I wonder, were you expecting to hear the truth from the mouth of Dr Anthony Fauci yesterday? A man who has lied repeatedly to get toxic drugs including remdesivir and COVID shots into the worlds population…?

Fauci is not like you and me. Hoping that he will tell the truth under oath upon hard questioning from Senators Rand Paul and Ron Johnson is setting oneself up for disappointment. Witnessing Fauci’s impassive repetition of his 5th Amendment rights in the face of the evidence and truthful information struck me as more than just disappointing, it was demoralising.

Hundreds of thousands of people around the world were watching the hearing. Many doctors and scientists I know expressed optimism for the outcome and the link to the hearing was shared widely. The prevailing sentiment? Things are changing for the better - accountability and justice are finally on the way!

Instead what we got was a public humiliation ritual. Quite a tedious show, in truth, complete with monologues from political sycophants, pawns and actors singing Fauci’s praises. When they weren’t bowing to Fauci, they were scare-mongering about infectious diseases and pandemics - intimidatory tactics. We’ve seen it all before, like the same bad Hollywood script that keeps reiterating in films with different titles. If you haven’t seen the hearing, I would not waste your time on it.

Share

Fauci cannot be touched - and why should we care? Why should we wait, expect and put our hopes on some basic truths cascading from Fauci’s mouth? Fauci will get his comeuppance, but it won’t be from a captured government and judicial system. What goes around, comes around. There is an unseen scorecard that holds us accountable for our conduct on this Earth - and one behaves in an inferior way at one’s peril.

The hearing was not a complete waste of time, however.

Fifth Amendment rights protect people from self-incrimination, double jeopardy, and unfair legal procedures. Key protections include the right to remain silent and not answer difficult questions. By invoking these rights in yesterday’s hearing to avoid answering questions, Fauci very effectively demonstrated just how broken the systems of government and justice are.

Do we really need poker-faced Fauci to confess to the origins of COVID, acknowledge COVID vaccine harms, admit that remdesivir killed people in hospitals and that he lied about ivermectin? Will we only believe the truth when a liar tells it?

And do we need to see Fauci behind bars? I admit it seems appropriate in a fair system but given what we know about what prison means for ‘elite’ associates (example, Jeffrey Epstein), is this really an outcome we should be hanging on for? I for one, couldn’t care less about Fauci or his ilk.

I am grateful to Dr Anthony Fauci, however, for demonstrating just how broken the existing systems are. It empowers me to not vest my hopes and dreams in these outdated, crumbling and corrupt systems, or in the politicians, judges and other actors that persist in propping them up. It empowers me to step away from them and help to create new, ethical systems and societies, based on moral principles, freedom and individual power. In the bleak moral desert that is government, a better way is clear. We, the people, need to be the best that we can be and take back control, starting with our own lives.

Bread and circuses

Let’s take back our attention. My advice - next time there’s a political circus show on, let’s ask ourselves, “Is this a worthy cause for my attention? How will watching this help me? What could I watch, do or learn today instead to help create a better way forward for me/my family/my community? Who or what can use my attention and good intentions instead?”

Thus the superior man keeps the inferior man at a distance. Not angrily but with reserve. (a quote from Richard Wilhelm’s I Ching)

Dr Anthony Fauci is referenced several times in my book, GAME OF TRUST: THE LAWRIE FILES. If you have the book, one such excerpt is in Chapter 8: RETREAT.

It is titled MOVE 44:YOU’RE NOT A HORSE, Y’ALL and can be found on page 244.

I have included the relevant excerpt from GAME OF TRUST below for paid subscribers. Thank you for subscribing and supporting my work.