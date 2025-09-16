Hi everyone, I'm back from the Estonia conference and feeling very inspired by everyone I met there, not least the World Council for Health Estonia team. I am providing photographs and an audio version of today's post, for those sick and tired of reading on gadgets. However, the main thrust of this post is to encourage you to watch or listen to the link below.

Last week, on the 11th of September, politicians, doctors, nurses, lawyers and other professionals from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, The Netherlands, and other countries met for ground-breaking discussions on the state of Health and Human rights. After being denied the original location – Estonia’s parliament buildings - and despite efforts to stop the conference and its free speech from happening at all - the WCH Estonia-facilitated event went ahead in Tallinn’s Radisson hotel.

I'm sharing the link here so that you can watch the content at your leisure and get up to speed on what's happening, not only on the post-Covid health front, but also with regard to the WHO and United Nations plans to seize dictatorial power over nation states and peoples in the event of diverse declared emergency situations.

I urge you to watch and make your own mind up about whether these new plans could have a significant impact on your ability to choose what's best for you and your family when it comes to your own health and self-determination.

In addition to the link to the conference recording, I am sharing some photos of the event below which I hope go some way towards capturing the spirit of a better way - for that was certainly what the event achieved and inspired - the expression, fostering and actualisation of a better way forward for Mankind and the Earth.

Watch Day 1 of the Conference here:

[If anyone has time to provide the time stamps for the different speakers and put these in the comments below, I am sure other readers would appreciate this.]

Access the conference program here:

Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, based in South Africa, and I are co-founders of World Council for Health. It is always a joy when we can meet in person at such international events. FYI, the hand heart is our WCH symbol of health & sovereignty.

To my delight, speakers and some of the attendees gathered for this hand heart photo!

Lawyer Meike Terhorst, me, Estonian MP Anti Poolemets, and Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

TOP TIPS ON PREPPING

If you feel that you only have time to watch one presentation, I suggest starting with Dr Alexandra Henrion Caude’s. It’s about how to prepare for what is coming and it starts about 7 hours and 24 minutes in to the recording above - it’s the last presentation of the day.

Shabnam and me with Dr Helen Lasn (Right) and two youthful members of the WCH Estonia Team. It was super to see young people so engaged!

There’s a Better Way!

You can find our how it all began by reading my book called Game of Trust: The Lawrie Files.

Signed copies are available on the World Council for Health Shop.

If you would like to support this and future WCH Estonia events, please contact Dr Helen Lasn at WCH Estonia .

