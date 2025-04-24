A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beach Babe🧘🏼's avatar
Beach Babe🧘🏼
5h

I know several people who never got the covid jab yet had odd symptoms and got very sick including an 18 year old boy. ..

Symptoms included loss of taste etc. If there wasn't a "covid" type virus what was making people sick with very strange symptoms even before the vaccines came on the market. That's what's very confusing to me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Gloria Hensley's avatar
Gloria Hensley
9h

Great news! But I was disappointed I didn't read Dr. Fauci's name and game anywhere here. He's as bad as the rest and his wife who was director of NIH giving him free reign for whatever Gain of Function game he wanted to play - even years ago with the HIV problems. Does he then just get a free ride and continue is his well-paid job at colleges - teaching more to kill like he does?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture