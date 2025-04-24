In the wake of the Covid-19 chapter, the White House has declared that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was the result of a lab-leak from “gain-of-function” (GOF) research in Wuhan. One of the figures who was prominently associated with the initial sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 is Professor Edward Holmes, an Australian virologist who is deeply connected with international GOF research networks and partnerships in China, including the Wuhan Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Professor Edward Holmes and His Role in Covid-19 Research

Professor Edward Holmes, based at the University of Sydney, co-authored a crucial early paper on the sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, which was published in January 2020. This research, conducted in collaboration with Chinese scientist Dr Yong-Zhen Zhang from Fudan University, was pivotal in providing the first publicly available genetic data for the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus.

In March 2020, Holmes co-authored another highly influential article, The proximal origins of SARS-CoV-2, published in Nature Medicine. In this paper, Holmes, Zhang and other Chinese colleagues examined the virus's mutations and concluded that SARS-CoV-2 did not appear to be engineered. Specifically, they noted that its receptor-binding domain and furin cleavage site did not exhibit characteristics typical of genetic manipulation. These findings were crucial in addressing early concerns about SARS-CoV-2’s origins and the possibility of it being a lab-engineered bioweapon, thereby securing the official narrative that the “pandemic” was a viral spillover from animals to humans.

However, this article was not the end of the conversation. It sparked ongoing discussion about whether SARS-CoV-2 was a product of natural evolution or an accidental leak from a laboratory, particularly the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which had been doing research on bat coronaviruses.

The White House has since confirmed that SARS-CoV-2 was the result of a lab leak from GOF research.

However, a more likely scenario is that there was no disseminated virus but, rather, the pretence of a virus (the problem) that necessitated “a solution”––facilitating the injection of Covid “vaccines”, the real bioweapon, into billions of people.

Concerns Around GOF Research and Bioweapons

Gain-of-function experiments involve manipulating potential pathogens to increase their transmissibility or virulence. Producing “vaccines” is integral to these GOF experiments it seems. Scientists manipulating fragments of DNA and RNA for bioterrorism purposes is obviously not in the interests of humanity. Nevertheless, this is what is going on behind the scenes in university, military and private laboratories around the world, not only in Wuhan.

The connection between Holmes, the Wuhan CDC, the Fudan University and the broader network of institutions involved in GOF research has led questions being raised about the role these individual and organisational partnerships in the Covid-19 scam. For example, partnered with the Wuhan CDC in 2014, Holmes was an honorary visiting professor at Fudan University from 2019 to 2021.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also appears deeply involved, allegedly monitoring influenza and emerging infectious diseases, including coronaviruses through its WHO Collaborating Centres. Notably, the WHO Collaborating Centre for Clinical Management, Training, and Research on Emerging and Re-Emerging Infectious Diseases was based at Fudan University, with the centre’s designation lasting from 2017 to 2021.

The WHO’s Reference Centre for Research on Influenza, established at the China CDC in 2010, is another point of interest. This WHO CC continues to function as a key international player in virus research, particularly influenza, with its expiry date for the current designation set for 2026. Given the overlap between influenza and coronavirus research, it is essential to consider whether such research might facilitate further erroneous “pandemic” declarations.

Dr Janet Victoria Diaz, Team Lead, Clinical Management Services for the World Health Emergency Programme, World Health Organization, Geneva Switzerland, was the Responsible Officer for the discussed, now discontinued, WHO Collaborating Centre at Fudan University, China - CC number 140. She is also the Operation Lead for the February 2023 designated WHO Collaborating Centre for Clinical Management, Training and Research on Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Diseases at Shanghai Public Health Clinical Centre.

Dr Diaz, together with WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, chief scientist Jeremy Farrar, and Covid-19 technical lead Dr Maria van Kerkhove were all served personally by Swiss lawyer Phillip Kruse with a Notice upon Harm and to Cease and Desist on behalf of World Council for Health, on the 6th of May, 2024.

The ARM Network and the Kirby Institute: Biosecurity Research and Links to the WHO

Another intriguing development in this ongoing investigation is the role of the ARM Network, an Australian research initiative listed as a partner institute with the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN), which is coordinated by the WHO.

The ARM Network, was previously a listed partner but has since been removed from the GOARN roster. The Australian Response MAE (ARM) Network was established by three MAE alumni from Australian National University, University of NSW, Sydney, and the Burnet Institute. All three founding partner institutions are current members of WHO’s GOARN.

The network, which was linked to the Kirby Institute in Australia, focused on biosecurity and epidemiological research, including the EPIWATCH project.

The questions surrounding the ARM Network’s involvement are particularly pertinent, as it was engaged in research related to emerging infectious diseases and biosecurity during the Covid-19 chapter. Thus, Australian Institutions appear deeply involved in what the world experienced as the Covid-19 pandemic as evidenced by Prof. Holmes, who is a Professor at Marie Bashir Institute for Infectious Diseases and Biosecurity at the University of Sydney––a WHO GOARN partner institution.

Conclusion: What Does All This Mean?

The intersection of Holmes’s research, his collaborations with Fudan University, the Wuhan CDC, the ARM Network’s work in biosecurity, and the WHO presents a complex web in which Australian institutions and scientists are integral.

While there is no conclusive evidence to suggest that these individuals or institutions were directly involved in the engineering or release of a pathogen called SARS-CoV-2 or the facilitation of the genetic vaccine bioweapons, the questions it raises about this international biosecurity framework need our attention, particularly as Covid-19 was not a real pandemic but rather an international socio-political operation.

As the debate over the role and conduct of Covid-19 authorities, institutions and individual scientists continues, it is crucial for us, the people, to continue to demand transparency, justice and accountability. In addition, a greater understanding of the role of other significant WHO Collaboration Centers and GOARN partners is due.

With regard to the role of the WHO as a key facilitator of GOF/bioweapons research, we must call on all nations to reject the Pandemic Treaty and proposed WHO IHR amendments as an immediate international priority.

Join the WCH Team and international guests on Monday April 28th 2025 to discuss the latest on the WHO.

The GOARN Committee comprises the following other members:

The Indo-Pacific Centre for Health Security, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Australia is a WHO GOARN partner institution, as is China CDC.

The WHO GOARN Steering Committee is represented by twenty different individuals internationally.

1) Dr Simon Nyovuura Antara – African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET)

2) Dr Yanping Zhang - Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC),

3) Dr Mohannad Al-Nsour – Eastern Mediterranean Public Health Network (EMPHNET)

4) Mr Thomas Hofmann – European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)

5) Dr Lubaba Shahrin – International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research (ICDDR)

6) Dr Alejandra Morales - Dr Julio I. Maiztegui” (INEVH)-ANALIS “Dr Carlos G. Malbran” - Instituto Nacional de Enfermedades Virales Humanas

7) Ms Gwendoline Eamer – International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

8) Dr Gail Carson – International Severe Acute Respiratory and emerging Infection Consortium ISARIC)

9) Dr Daniela Garone – Medicins Sans Frontiers, International

10) Dr Louisa Sun – National University of Singapore

11) Dr Andreas Jansen – Robert Koch Institute

12) Dr Ali Khan – University of Nebraska

13) Dr Njoo Howard – Public Health Agency of Canada

14) Dr Ghassan M, Matar – American University of Beirut

15) Mr Sean Starmer, Indo-Pacific Centre for Health Security, Australian Government’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade

16) Professor / Dr Prakash Ghimire – Central Department of Microbiology, Tribhuvan University, Nepal

17) Dr Edmund Newman – UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA)

18) Dr Jacqueline Weyer – National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

19) Dr Douglas Noble – United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

20) Dr Athalia Christie – United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Please subscribe now to support our work. Thank you.

Please also read this, which sheds light on the military nature of the COVID operation.

Share