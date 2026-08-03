A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie & Friends

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie & Friends

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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
28m

What a Blessing Dr. Lawrie, thank you so much for sharing Gordon and Lyn with us today. Absolutely loved it

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tRuth's avatar
tRuth
1h

The gentleman would have made an amazing custodian of the land and all it sustains. Visually, reminding me of a biodynamic farmer locally, now retired for three years. All he farmed, grew, bred, is quite honestly the most beautiful food I've ever bought.

His words touch my heart and soul. 1971! What words would he choose today, I wonder.

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