This is the latest Tess Talks conversation with South African Connell Loggenberg, author of Love’s Revolution, Reimagining Society Through Care and Compassion.
With a professional background in nursing and law, following an early life in poverty, Conell is intimately acquainted with suffering and injustice. Love’s Revolution, is a biographical and philosophical account of how we restore love to the heart of our society and why we need to do so.
Core themes of Love’s Revolution include:
The Illusion of Freedom: the notion of personal agency within a system designed to keep individuals economically and socially controlled.
Economic Disparities & Capitalism’s Grip: how wealth and power are systematically distributed.
Religion & Social Conditioning: the role of organised religion in perpetuating injustice, hypocrisy, and societal complacency.
Personal Growth & Awakening: solutions on how to break free from traditional thinking and rediscover true purpose.
Love’s revolution in action in Brazil as parents stand together to protect their children this week:
