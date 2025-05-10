This is the latest Tess Talks conversation with South African Connell Loggenberg, author of Love’s Revolution, Reimagining Society Through Care and Compassion.

With a professional background in nursing and law, following an early life in poverty, Conell is intimately acquainted with suffering and injustice. Love’s Revolution, is a biographical and philosophical account of how we restore love to the heart of our society and why we need to do so.

Core themes of Love’s Revolution include:

The Illusion of Freedom: the notion of personal agency within a system designed to keep individuals economically and socially controlled.

Economic Disparities & Capitalism’s Grip: how wealth and power are systematically distributed.

Religion & Social Conditioning: the role of organised religion in perpetuating injustice, hypocrisy, and societal complacency.

Personal Growth & Awakening: solutions on how to break free from traditional thinking and rediscover true purpose.

I hope you enjoy it and look forward to reading your comments!

You can purchase Connell’s book here , here , and here.

Love’s revolution in action in Brazil as parents stand together to protect their children this week:

