This is the latest Tess Talks conversation with George Hohbach, a German lawyer with an deep interest in Einstein’s lesser known work. Einstein’s principle of local symmetry is very relevant to these changing times, as we seek to develop new systems that organise along natural principles.

I was especially delighted to realise towards the end of our conversation that the decentralised, dispersed, organically-evolved structure of the World Council for Health aligns with this Einstein principle of local symmetry.

I look forward to reading your comments!

If you like my perspective on life, you will like my soon-to-be-released book called Game of Trust. You can pre-order a first edition signed copy here.

The next Tess Talks about Love’s Revolution, with author Connell Loggenberg, will be posted on Saturday May 10th.

Thank you for reading, subscribing and supporting my work!

Share