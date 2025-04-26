A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
6h

Thanks for all of your great work!

Einstein was brought out on the world stage to counter the results of the Michelson Morley experiment by “blinding us with science.”

This is a great interview explaining it:

https://youtu.be/Pm885LZqzSo?si=sFczLu8WMInI5jw4

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture