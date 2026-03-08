Due to a busy travel schedule, I have not had time to write much recently. I am now very pleased to share some of my recent experiences below, especially the excellent medical conference held in South Africa on the 28th February and 1st March near Bloemfontein in the Free State.

The medical conference was hosted by Dr Charné Gerber, one of several ethical South Africa doctors targeted by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) for adhering to her Hippocratic Oath during COVID-19.

Speakers on Day 1 included Dr Martin Wucher (novel aspects of Covid), Dr Shankara Chetty (treatment of Covid related disease and medical ethics), Dr Zandré Botha (live blood analysis and multidisciplinary approach to disease), Dr Ivan Jardine (importance of written informed consent) and Dr Francois van Wyk (bio-resonance as a diagnostic tool, parasites and environmental toxins).

On Day 2, we heard from Dr Peter Berlyn (problems with the childhood vaccination schedule), Dr Robert Rapiti (treating vaccine-induced myocarditis), Dr Paolo Brogneri and Pierre van Niekerk (SA lessons and experiences from mRNA Covid vaccines) and Magda Britz (testing for spike protein). I spoke on Day 2 too, reflecting on Covid chapter and highlighting World Council for Health and the Better Way movement.

The conference was recorded and I hope to share the full links with you soon.

Meanwhile, you can watch Dr Robert Rapiti and Dr Shankara Chetty’s talk below:

Dr Robert Rapiti’s presentation

Dr Shankara Chetty’s presentation

Conference pics

Dr Charné Gerber and Dr Ivan Jardine

We all agreed that there’s a better way for health and sovereignty!

Dr Peter Berlyn is a paediatrician who has been raising awareness of the dangers of aluminium in childhood vaccines and the need for parents to be informed.

Other photos from the trip

Meeting SA heroes Dr Robert Rapiti and Dr Susan Vosloo in Cape Town was a treat!

Linda Pollard organised a wonderful gathering for us in Cape Town. Thank you Linda! Readers experiencing yet another day in foggy Britain are forgiven for feeling envious about the clear blue skies in this photo.

Dr Robert Rapiti showing solidarity with ethical doctors around the world who are standing up for their patients against the mRNA vaccines.

A memorable better way moment from the trip.

This trip to South Africa would not have been possible without the dedicated funding from a very kind supporter of 5 years standing. Thank you, dear friend, for providing the wings for me to fly to South Africa for this important event.

There is a Better Way! Please join the better way movement and help co-create a Better World today.

Dr Jeanine Rossouw, Dr Ivan Jardine and me

