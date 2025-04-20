This article was originally published in November 2023.

In November 2023 I took a much-needed rest with my beloved in Wales. We especially chose a remote cottage with limited access to the modern world because I know from experience, with the best intentions in the world, how easy it is to get drawn into answering emails when one shouldn’t be. No electricity or WIFI meant that we would be collecting wood, making fires, preparing food, taking long walks, and reading books. Heaven.

Assured that contact would only be made in the event of a family emergency via the farm owner of the cottage, I diligently stowed my phone and laptop in the trunk of the car creating a breathing space between me and technology.

Whilst my intention was to rest, read (we enthusiastically took 16 between us), and relax, I was also hoping to receive some inspiration from the tranquillity and beauty of nature. It has been hard work getting critical, life-saving messages across in this time of intense censorship and mind control. Might there be a better way of reaching people that we hadn’t yet considered?

Very soon I got stuck into a hard-to-put-down book. Not light reading, it was a scholarly history of religion by Enna Reittort, and I wept in horror and sadness. The first three days flew by.

On Friday I awoke reflecting on Jesus. What would Jesus be doing if he were alive now? How would he have got the message to people about dangerous genetic vaccines, the damage being done to our children by mobile phones, the globalist agenda to enslave us? How would he have tried to save humanity in this day and age of the internet?

I had started each day by writing in my diary and this day, 3rd November at 10 am, I made this entry:

Goal: to speak with Jesus.

Question: What would Jesus have done to save humanity in the age of the internet?

The sun meanwhile came out. Daniel reminded me that we should seize the day, as it had been raining intermittently for the duration, and we left our cosy cottage for a walk in the hills. The walk in the countryside was wonderful. Inevitably it rained and we took shelter under an old hawthorn tree and drank hot coffee from a flask. If you’ve never seen a mature hawthorn tree in the rolling Welsh countryside, I hope you will someday. They are so majestic, especially at this time of year without their leaves, adorned with thousands of dark red berries and silvery beards of mossy stuff.

A steady rain drove us back to the cottage but an hour and a half after setting forth. We found a makeshift cardboard note on the door from the farmer’s son upon our return: URGENT, please contact x.

My heart went into overdrive whilst my brain scanned possibilities. Whom among those I love could be sick, injured or dead? Hastily retrieving a phone from the car, we found a spot with a signal and dialled.

My friend and colleague sounded embarrassed. ‘Sorry to bother you, Tess, it is not a family emergency – I told them to tell you. The team just needs to know if you can go on Daystar TV on Wednesday. It would mean getting you on a plane from London to Dallas on Monday or Tuesday. They need to let the producers know as soon as possible.’

I was stunned. “You mean nobody’s hurt?…I thought––”

“Everyone’s fine, so sorry––it’s just the team wondered…it would help them to know if you can do it––“

“…Ok. Whatever the team thinks is best, I’ll do.”

“Can you also do a Zoom tomorrow with the producers?”

“Nope,” I said, drawing the line, “I’m going to finish my vacation.” When the call ended, I was left wondering what part about a real emergency was unclear. I reflected momentarily on how intrusive the call had felt from the world we were escaping for this very brief window in time.

Daniel, feeling understandably grumpy, went to the kitchen to brew some more coffee murmuring something like “Well, that didn’t last long. You’ve only been away four days.”

Then it sank in

I had asked Jesus what he would do in this day and age – and had received an answer within 2 hours! He would go on Christian TV stations and share the message!

But what is the message, I mused.

“Okay,” I said aloud to Jesus, as the wood-burning stove crackled, “You’ve set this TV interview up, so what do you want me to tell people? They are your people. What do you want me to say?”

“Stand up for truth and justice, they can’t crucify everyone,” came the message from Jesus without hesitation.

“Are you sure?” I asked uncertainly, simultaneously joyful and surprised.

“Yes,” Jesus repeats, “Stand up for truth and justice, they can’t crucify all of us,” adding firmly, and I sensed an exasperated smile, “Anything to wake them up!”

“Okay,” I say, “I will do it. I will share your message,” wondering how, indeed.

Meanwhile, our conversation continued intermittently throughout the day, as well as sporadically over the weekend right up to my getting on the plane to Texas on Tuesday and a bit beyond. It felt to me that Jesus was happy and relieved to be heard. He really wants us to follow in his footsteps and make better choices, to love one another, and for the Truth to set us free.

You are probably wondering––how did this happen? Did I see or touch him?

No, it was as if he was speaking from within and without. His messages were accompanied with feelings of joyfulness and intense flushes of goose bumps.

He wanted to let us know that he cannot save us from the voracious military industrial complex that has our children in its sights, only we can. He would if he could, but he is not here in the flesh. We are.

So, did I imagine this meeting with Jesus?

I will leave this up to you to decide. Imagination certainly is a powerful human resource. However, whether real or imagined, having cut my holiday short and hurried all the way to Texas for the Joni and Doug Show with Dr Peter McCullough on DayStar TV, Iyou can imagine my disappointment when I did not get to fulfil my mission to share Jesus’ succinct message for humanity. Being new to the world of TV production, before I knew it the hour interview was completed, the hosts had wrapped up and the show was over! I never said what I had undertaken to say…

However….

I happened to be offered an interview on the High Wire with Del Bigtree in Austin two days later. This time, I didn’t let Jesus down. At the end of the interview, I looked at the camera and told all who were watching, “Stand up for Truth and Justice, they can’t crucify all of us.” [If you would like to watch this, the link is at the end of the article]

My take home message

Whatever your faith, I hope you will find reassurance and inspiration through my recent experience and conviction that we are not alone. Our prophets, ancestors and the universe are watching and rooting for us during this time of Great Change.

Let’s not be afraid by what is happening but, equally, let’s not sit back with complacence either. Let’s love one another and stand up for Truth and Justice. History has been corrupted. Soon we will have the Whole Story. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for.

The November 2023 High Wire interview I referenced above is here.

You may want to watch this April 2025 interview with artist Jake Fern:

