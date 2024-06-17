The first ever Better Way Detox & Wellbeing Fair was held this weekend on Winkworth Farm between Bath and Swindon in the UK and, by all accounts, it was most enjoyable

Our charming and inspirational Master of Ceremonies, Richard Vobes of the Richard Vobes and Bald Explorer podcasts.

WCH Health and Science Lead Christof Plothe DO introduced us to the root causes of cancer and how we can prevent it. On this panel were Dr Dietrich Klinghardt, Prof. Angus Dalgleish, and Francesca Havens.

The enthusiastic audience inside the covered barn venue, which kept us dry and cosy during the occasional showers!

Clive de Carle showed his Tesla machine during this workshop on Frequency Medicine.

WCH Singapore steering committee member Wai Ching Lee with exhibitor Mei Mei.

Lawyer and mediator Jane Gunn explained how we can overcome differences in perspective and get along together during the MInd Health panel!

Dr Dean Patterson, a cardiologist from Guernsey shared his clinical insights and experiences related to Covid vaccine injury on the General Detox panel

This is in the workshop and therapist tent where people could learn about different healing modalities and try them out too.

Richard Vobes and his lovely girlfriend Julia.

On the Cancer Detox panel, Professor Angus Dalgleish explaining how his concerns related to the Covid injections have been ignored. Dr Dietrich Klinghardt

Jane Gunn, having a giggle between panels with counsellor Maureen Fearon. Both are on the WCH British Isles team.

The talented catering team that prepared the most delicious organic food for everyone in the Tractor Barn.

Action pic of Richard Vobes and me!

One of the lovely volunteers, who happens to be called Tess too, manning our raffle stand.

Fiona Goodchild is one of our friendly and dedicated WCH Core team who ensured that the event went off without a hitch.

On our Mind Health panel, Dr Ali Ajaz, a holistic psychiatrist, spoke about the harms caused by psychiatric drugs and what we can do instead to keep our minds healthy.

Dr Marivic Villa, who is on the WCH Florida steering committee, shared her top tips on detoxing from the jabs.

It was heartwarming to see many familiar faces, as well as many new ones. Our Better Way tribe is growing!

I enjoyed every moment and can’t believe it is over. We’ll just have to do another one soon!

If you were unable to attend and would like to access the health information shared to optimise your health in these toxic times, video recordings of the panel discussions will be made available to view on demand on the Betterwayevents.org website in the next week or two. Subscribe and stay posted!

As always, thank you for your support!