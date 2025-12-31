Some Of My Memorable Moments From 2025Happy New Year Everyone! Looking forward to continuing our work together in 2026!Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhDDec 31, 202546114ShareMe, Christof Plothe DO (Germany), Dr Mark Trozzi (Canada), and Dr Marevic Villa (USA) having fun at the WCH Florida Detox Fair in January 2025Dr Marevic Villa, Dr Pierre Kory and me - it’s always the best when we can do events together in person - January 2025My dear friends, author and philosopher Chrissy Philp (right) and her daughter Emmie, who was injured by the DPT vaccine at 18 months of age, epitomise love, devotion and connection.Celebrating receipt of my first hard copy of GOT, together with my GOT co-author journal of I Ching commentaryHealth & Human Rights Conference in Estonia - Sept 2025Helen (Estonia), Dr Ksenia Tsalova (Estonia), Shabnam Palesa Mohamed (South Africa), Dr Helen Lasn (Estonia), Rimas Jankunas (Lithuania), me and Dr Jeanne Rungby (Denmark) at the WCH Estonia event in September 2025Nic, Fiona, Viv and Lucy - WCH’s phenomenal events team in London - displaying our new health guide seriesTeam fun at Hartham Park, CorshamThe WCH Florida Detox Fair, which addressed how to reduce the health risk from Covid vaccines, event was so well organised by Nancy Hefron (front row, 3rd from left) and her team of energetic retireesOur first water lily flower of the seasonWCH St Lucia Music & Truth event and official launch - November 2025Me and wonderful St Lucian musician, Numba 1, at the WCH St Lucia Music and Truth event in November 2025Getting stranded in Scotland garnered me two new friends in a pub - they are now fully awake to the issues of Covid vaccines, 5G and digital IDs, and were very pleased to be enlightened!Christof Plothe DO (WCH Health & Science Lead) and WCH Estonian’s Dr Ksenia Tsalova at our WCH stand in Driebergen, Netherlands, for the Back to the Future event in October 2025WCH Brazil Team at the CONBRAIM Integrative Ophthalmology Conference in Sao Luis, Brazil, August 2025At the Weekend Truth Festival in August 2025 with freedom family, Julia and Richard Vobes, Delf, and Victoria RixonWCH Brazil’s John Kage with Brazilian parents showing how they say “No” to harmful vaccinesSubscribeShareFearless and joyful WCH warriors: Viv, Nic and LucyDr Chris Flowers, Francesca Havens, Samires me and John. We were gifted these beautiful crystal trees on our departureFresh fruit and vegetables in abundance in St Lucia - with our hosts and St Lucia heroes, Dr Gilberta St Rose and Gloria DoriusI don’t know what this is called but beauty does not need a name!John, me, Francesca and Dr Chris Flowers with the Sao Luis firefighters - August 2025SubscribeOfficial launch and press conference for WCH St Lucia, supported by ICAR (The Iyanola Council for the Advancement of Rastafari) President Aaron Alexander (4th from left)I think this is a ginger lily - please enlighten me in the comments if you know betterI have very much appreciated the precious time spent with Bath elder and former doctor, Mrs Bridget Wakefield (nee Mathews). So many wonderful stories…The team in Scotland at the Good Food Project event with Barbara O’Neill in September 2025Resilient little dandelion plant leading by example :)“Was it Safe? Was it Effective? “ Campaign in action!! Hoping you will help with this in 2026…Happy New Year, Friends! Let’s make 2026 go our way - the Better Way!What will you do to help create a better world in 2026?SubscribeShare46114Share
Thanks to you and your global team for all the great work you relentlessly do !!! 👍👍👍
Stay SAFE at all times !!!
Happy New Year Dr. Lawrie,,,many Blessings to you