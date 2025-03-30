In 1875, people in England were fortunate if they received the following postcard and heeded its advice. It provided four sound reasons not to have one’s children vaccinated with the small pox vaccine.

Front of 1875 postcard sent by The Society for Suppressing Compulsory Vaccination

The type is quite faint now so I have transcribed it below, along with photo image of the back of the postcard, for your convenience:

FOUR REASONS WHY YOU SHOULD NOT HAVE YOUR CHILDREN VACCINATED

1.– Vaccination affords no protection against Small Pox.

In Birmingham last year nearly 600 persons, mostly vaccinated, died of Small Pox, although the Public Vaccinator received, in 1873, in fees and awards for his successful vaccinations £1,173. !

Newmarket, another over-vaccinated community, has lately been visited with an epidemic of Small Pox.

2.– It so lowers the vitality that they are rendered more liable to other diseases.

Notice the great increase of Measles, Whooping-cough, and Scarlatina since the Vaccination has been compulsory.

3.– Great risk is incurred of contaminating their blood with loathsome, and incurable maladies. In 1872-’73-’74, 1,074 Infants and Children, under 5 years of age, died of Syphilis in London alone. From these probably thousands of children were vaccinated, and contaminated.

See Essays on Vaccination by Dr PEARCE, DR COLLINS, and others : also evidence of the eminent Surgeon J. Hutchinson, Esq, in the Medical Times GAzette, Feb 1st and 8th, 1873, for revolting revelations on this point.

4.– Death from Pyaemia or Erysipelas often follows the operation ; 189 children under five years of age, died in London of Erysipelas in 1874.

Be not deceived. Think for yourself. The insertion of corrupt, diseased matter, (falsely called Vaccine Lymph,) into the blood of healthy infants can produce nothing but it’s legitimate fruit – Corruption – Disease – and Death.

This country will never be rid of Small Pox until vaccination is prohibited.

Published by the Society for Suppressing Compulsory Vaccination.

August, 1875. W. YOUNG, Hon. Sec., 8, Neeld Terrace, Harrow Road, W.

So often the “success” of the small pox vaccination programme is given as justification for the burgeoning vaccine industry, yet clearly this was not the case – the small pox programme was harmful and caused more disease than it prevented.

We human beings seem to be very gullible and continue to be duped by an amoral cabal that profits from our fear-induced compliance.

Let’s not be deceived any longer. Let’s think for ourselves and stand firm in protection of all children from the needle cult of vaccines.

The similarities between the small pox pandemic response and the Covid-19 pandemic response are very eloquently outlined in this substack article from February 2022, which references a book by Dr Suzanne Humphries and Roman Bystrianyk called Dissolving Illusions.

Please also read this recent article by Vigilant Fox on the polio vaccine:

