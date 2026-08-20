A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie & Friends

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie & Friends

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SomeDude's avatar
SomeDude
1m

aside from the obvious (needle-driven chemical warfare) products that were rolled out then, there's another major factor.

both times ol Joe the Despot was in the administrative branch (under Barry "Obama" Sotero, and his own stint in the Big Chair) the federal government was leaning hard on supporting the medical mafia's transgenda. that support expanded massively during the Autopen regime and from the maps I've seen the number of gender-swap clinics around the States increased exponentially during that timeframe.

aside from the convid fiasco I would also blame the government-encouraged increase in availability and medics/shrinks actively pushing these protocols

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A T's avatar
A T
10m

Could it be that the 💉 caused the ovaries, testicles and other glands and organs to be marked with the spike antigens and were subsequently attacked by our immune systems (inflammation)?

"Jesus spoke to the people and said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows Me will never walk in darkness, but will have the Light of Life!"

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