A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

Masaki Fujii
Masaki Fujii
13m

Japanese medical license system:

Once you have a medical license for the national exam, you can start your own business or work. It is independent of the health insurance system.

Therefore, there were some clinics that had treated infected people with Ivermectin since the beginning of Cov19 (2020).

He may have been harassed by the pharmaceutical industry, but he is still an official doctor.

The problem lies in the American-style medical license association system. The same applies to countries that have adopted this.

It must have been meaningful in the Western era when fake patrol doctors were rampant in the vast United States, but it is now a harmless and useless system.

The pharmaceutical industry is linked to some of the medical license association's mafia doctors.

If this system is not abolished or completely reformed, something similar will occur in the future as Cov19.

Brian E Houle
1h

Thank you for your courage. I wish we were in a position to donate. Maybe a little bit if my wife approves. I wonder if RFK could somehow help or Batacharia?

