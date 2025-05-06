As dangerous genetic vaccines continue to be deployed around the world, ethical doctors continue to be persecuted for using ivermectin, a safe and established medicine on the WHO’s essential medicines list. Dr Gilberta St Rose in St Lucia is one of these dedicated doctors being unjustly persecuted. This is a recent press release about her battle against medical tyranny.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Renowned Saint Lucian physician, Dr. Mary Gilberta St Rose, a respected Dermatologist, Herbalist, and Integrative healthcare specialist, is once again in the spotlight defending her medical license, professional autonomy, and personal integrity in the face of renewed bureaucratic actions by the Medical & Dental Council (Saint Lucia, W.I.), herein referred to as Medical & Dental Council.

At the center of the ongoing controversy is Dr. St Rose’s use of Ivermectin during the pandemic in the treatment of CoVID-19-related-symptoms. Ivermectin is a World Health Organization (WHO) approved Essential Medicine that can be repurposed based on the need, experience, and judgment of the physician.

In December 2021, Dr. St Rose’s medical license was revoked by the Medical & Dental Council and a fine imposed accusing her of conducting:

An unauthorized clinical trial; Prescribing and supplying Ivermectin to patients for CoVID-19; and Publicly encouraging the use of Ivermectin as a treatment for CoVID-19.

These charges were based on her successful use of Ivermectin, counselling, and natural treatment protocols in addressing CoVID-19-related-symptoms exhibited by her patients and clients, none of whom experienced adverse effects, hospitalization, injury, or death. Her license was reinstated by the courts in February 2022 citing lack of evidence of misconduct.

The Medical & Dental Council renewed its disciplinary action in 2024 proposing fines totalling EC$7,500 (US$2,767 equivalent) citing the same core issues without lack of evidence for misconduct, loss, injury, or adverse events. Dr. St Rose refuses to pay the fines asserting that no harm, malpractice, or negligence occurred. She affirms that her decisions were grounded in medical science, her Hippocratic Oath, and her solemn duty to protect patients’ health and “Do No Harm.”

“This is not just about me,” said Dr. St. Rose. “This is about every doctor’s right to practice medicine responsibly and independently, and every patient’s right to have access to safe and effective healthcare treatment at affordable cost.”

Ivermectin, known for its anti-parasitic qualities for over 40 years, has been embraced by several medical practitioners globally during the pandemic for its efficacy in alleviating and addressing CoVID-19-related-symptoms. Dr. St Rose’s work is featured in the 2024 book, Ivermectin: The Miracle Medication of This Century, edited by Dr. Paul E. Marik alongside testimonials from 13 other medical clinicians.

Dr. St Rose is a member of the World Council for Health (WCH) representing the Caribbean on its Steering Committee and shared her clinical experiences on an international platform in May 2022 at WCH’s inaugural Conference in Bath, England.

Despite the mounting pressure, she has remained firm reiterating:

“Payment equals admission of guilt. I have done nothing wrong. The Council has yet to prove its case in any court of law.”

To defend her right to practice medicine in her home country of Saint Lucia, Dr. St Rose must return to the courts to seek justice. In doing so, she now calls on the public for support, seeking financial contributions to help cover legal costs in what she describes as a fight against medical tyranny in Saint Lucia and the Caribbean region, as well as the defense of medical sovereignty worldwide.

Dr. St Rose added:

“This is not just my battle. It is a global matter. The right of every physician to repurpose proven medications is under threat by powerful unelected international bodies supported by local bureaucratic systems that do not represent the people’s cries and interest.”

She warns that proposed International Health Regulations by the WHO could prevent doctors from exercising their clinical judgment forcing global compliance with untested and unwanted pharmaceutically delivered protocols.

Dr. St Rose articulated that:

“This is a matter of medical freedom. It is a global health emergency. If Saint Lucia capitulates under these rising pressures, so too could other small nations in the Caribbean region, and then the world.”

Dr. St. Rose invites the public to support this cause to help uphold the principle that healthcare decisions belong to doctors and patients, not to global foreign powers and interests.

To support Dr. St Rose's Legal Defence Fund, please contact her office or visit her website: https//edenherbs.com for bank transfer information

Contributions can be made on PayPal gsrgstrose@gmail.com

Together we can protect the future of medicine in Saint Lucia, one voice, one doctor, at a time.

Sincerely

Dr M Gilberta St Rose

Dr Gilberta St Rose with me and Shabnam Palesa Mohamed at the Better Way Conference in May 2022

Please share this information and support Dr St Rose. Thank you!

