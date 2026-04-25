A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie

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Skye
6h

Safe Blood? Really? May l suggest that as an unvaccinated lady my blood is probably about as pure as it’s going to get .. Ah .. but then add in all the other toxins we are being delivered and l wonder, is there such a thing? Same for other bodily fluids and organs too!

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