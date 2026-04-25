We can host only 500 people a day at the Better Way Conference in Rhode Island - BUT did you know you can join our live online stream audience?

Here is one sentence on why it is worth your while to save the dates and book an online ticket now!

For the early bird rate of only $30 (and even less if you use the code LAWRIE10), by joining the Better Way Conference online you will hear amazing and empowering things, see some of your favorite health & sovereignty warriors co-creating, and be uplifted by the joyful Better Way dynamic that is the bedrock of the better world we are designing together.

The future is bright indeed when we co-create so – with diversity, harmony, love, joy and laughter.

In this brief video I highlight 2 panels on the conference menu. One from Saturday May 30, the other on Sunday May 31.

As mentioned in the video, Panel 3 on A Better Way Biological Products & Informed Consent:

AND Panel 5 on A Better Way for Health Governance:

It’s a great honour for me to be involved with this co-creation event in New England. The calibre of expert speakers is truly inspiring. I’ll highlight why the speakers in the other panels have been brought together in upcoming weeks.

Meanwhile, you can Read the BIOs of the 30 incredible SPEAKERS at this landmark event and please book your tickets!

Find the programme here: www.betterwayconference.org/running-order

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There’s a Better Way! Get active and help co-create it.