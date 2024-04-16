Strange anomalies in the blood

In my earlier Substack on Methylene Blue (MB), I mentioned that this amazing molecule had been found to effectively treat acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormally low blood oxygen levels caused by Covid-19. Dr Ana Mihalcea believes that MB also offers hope in relation to the mysterious rubbery clots that are being found in people’s blood vessels since the rollout of the so-called ‘Covid-19 mRNA vaccines’.

Dr Ana uses a technique called dark-field microscopy to analyse the blood of her patients. Like many other clinicians, over the past few years she has been noticing peculiar anomalies in the blood, including the presence of filaments, tiny blinking lights, and the stacking of red blood cells (known as ‘rouleau’ formation). In an article by Dr Mihalcea (reposted on my Substack on 24 January 2024), she reports that she is now detecting these structures in the blood of unvaccinated people as well as in those who took the shots. She believes that this is due to ‘shedding’ – the spreading of nano-scale components from injected to non-injected people.

Unvaccinated live blood showing filaments, light sources, and stacks of red blood cells.

What is causing the rubbery clots?

Another concerning phenomenon that has been observed since the rollout of the Covid jabs – at first by embalmers who have been pulling them out of the blood vessels of the deceased, and more recently in the living, by people working in catheterisation laboratories (cath labs) – is the presence of fibrous, rubbery clots.

Dr Ana explains that these abnormal clots appear to consist of amyloid or prion-like proteins:

Various proteins can form amyloids , which are ordered aggregates of protein fibrils. Some amyloid proteins are associated with diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Creutzfeldt-Jacob disease (CJD).

Prions are infectious proteins. The protein molecule may misfold, creating a template that enables self-replication. CJD is an example of a prion disease caused by an amyloid protein.

While the rubbery clots look like amyloid protein and behave like prions as they are clearly able to grow, Dr Ana’s investigations suggest that they do not form spontaneously from naturally occurring amyloid proteins. Rather, she believes that synthetic hydrogels are also involved. In the field of synthetic biology, which aims to fuse humans with technology, hydrogels are used, for example, in the development of biosensors and brain-computer interfaces. They are also used in the dark, science-fiction world of bioweapons development.

A role for Methylene Blue?

A serious concern with the rubbery clots that are developing in people’s blood vessels is that they cannot be dissolved with conventional blood thinners. Interestingly, however, hydrogels appear to bind very strongly to the MB molecule, and MB can be excreted through the kidneys.

Furthermore, MB is currently being studied as a possible treatment for Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders in which both amyloid proteins (e.g. beta-Amyloid and alpha-Synuclein) and prion proteins are involved.

A number of studies have found that MB dissolves and prevents amyloid and prions from aggregating, and can reverse amyloid that is already present. Dr Ana therefore decided to investigate whether MB could dissolve these unusual rubbery clots.

Because of concerns that the clots are starting to form in people who have not received the Covid-19 shot, in one experiment Dr Ana drew two samples of blood from an unvaccinated person. She added MB to one sample and left them to stand overnight. A rubbery clot developed in the blood sample that had not been treated with MB, while in the sample that contained MB, the clot was more than 90% smaller. In a follow-up experiment, after the patient had been taking MB orally for a few weeks, much less of the hydrogel polymer was found in the blood.

Could MB help us to rid ourselves of the rubbery clots and nanotech ‘robots’ forming in our blood? Dr Ana believes that it may help; however, it is not only solution.

Metals and synthetic polymers!

As if amyloids, prions and hydrogels were not enough, spectral analysis of the clots revealed the presence of metals (copper, zinc, and selenium), as well as polyamide proteins used in the manufacturing of nylon! No wonder these rubbery structures are so resistant to normal methods of dissolving blood clots.

EDTA is a substance that is able to ‘chelate’ or bind strongly to metals. In this case it could be used to remove the metal contaminants, which may become the semiconducting antennae of nano-biosensors. Metals also act as a catalyst that makes the polymer aggregates grow faster and bind together more strongly, so removing them may help to break down the clots.

There is hope

Whether or not one has received the Covid-19 shot, we are all at risk of this contamination by nanotech components that have been shown by Dr Ana to combine with naturally occurring molecules in our bodies to build potentially lethal structures. Thanks to her understanding of nanotechnology, Dr Ana is developing treatments that offer hope and healing. Three treatments that have shown promise in removing nano-structures from the blood, restoring the natural microscopic appearance of the blood, and potentially dissolving the rubbery clots include:

EDTA infusions to chelate metals and regenerate the red blood cells to prevent clotting.

High-dose vitamin C to prevent clots and restore the electrical conductivity of the blood.

Methylene Blue to clean up the amyloid hydrogel and act as a powerful electron donor.

We thank Dr Ana for her wisdom and commitment to the healing of humanity.

If you would like to learn more about Dr Ana’s work, here is a fascinating interview with my WCH colleague Dr Mark Trozzi and Dr Ana.

