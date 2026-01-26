A group in Switzerland has identified the legal means to revoke the WHO’s Diplomatic Immunity: Article 31 of the Headquarters agreements grants the Swiss Federal Council the power to “rescind the relevant agreements or revoke the privileges, immunities and facilities granted.”

Please read on about this significant development and find the legal documents below, but first, sustaining us is also important: Do you appreciate what we do standing up for your health, freedom and human rights? Please donate to the World Council for Health today so that we can keep on doing this essential work on your behalf.

This article has been authored by Swiss Association Verein WIR, 26 January 2026

Right now, Switzerland is providing safe-haven to a global health criminal cartel, at the expense of Swiss citizens, placing the whole world in peril. Diplomatic immunity in Switzerland is currently afforded to WHO, and subsequently extended to Tedros Ghebreyesus, Bill Gates, and many other individuals directly responsible for the mismanagement of the COVID-19 response, as well as the subsequent vaccine rollout, injuring and killing people globally.

WHO‘s diplomatic immunity must be revoked, before it can declare another ‘PHEIC / Global Pandemic’.

Indiscretions of WHO in brief:

● Captured and corrupted via funding from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and GAVI

● Obfuscated investigations into pandemic sources, including nominating Peter Daszak to investigate his own apparent crime scene in Wuhan, China

● Violating Biological Weapons Convention by acquiring, producing, stockpiling and distributing pathogens at Spiez Labor, a Swiss BSL-4 facility, now commandeered by WHO as a ‘Biohub’

● Threatening to ‘vaccinate the world’ through mandated risky experimental gene therapies

● Coercing Member States to implement draconian health measures under the International Health Regulations (IHR) Amendments

● Abrogating the human rights to health, bodily integrity and self-determination under the ‘Pandemic Agreement’

● Wielding the unfettered power to declare and direct a ‘Pandemic Emergency’, potentially plunging the world into another lockdown, and worse

● Operating ’Ultra Vires’, beyond powers, scope and credibility of the WHO Constitution

WHO has acted with impunity, consistently manipulating and breaching the Charter of the United Nations, Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, Biological Weapons Convention, and the Switzerland-WHO ‘Headquarters’ Agreement. As witnessed in Wuhan, a ‘lab leak’ at WHO’s Spiez Labor ‘Biohub’ could quickly spill out into Bern, the Swiss capital, and beyond, with catastrophic consequences. WHO represents a clear and present danger, not just to Switzerland, but to the whole world.

Time is of the essence for the Swiss Federal Council to finally see the light and revoke diplomatic immunity of the WHO. ‘Headquarter’ Agreements are enabled by the Swiss Host State Act, 2007. Articles 1 and 2 of this Act created the conditions for a hydra of corrupt international organizations to emerge. The imperative and practical mechanism for rescission of ‘Headquarters’ Agreements comes from Article 31 of this Act, which grants the Swiss Federal Council the power to “rescind the relevant agreements or revoke the privileges, immunities and facilities granted.”

The Swiss Federal Constitution states, under Article 2.1, that “the Swiss Confederation shall protect the liberty and rights of the people and safeguard the independence and security of the country.” Should the Swiss Federal Council fail to act and safeguard the nation, then the Swiss people will be forced to take matters into its own hands, through a People’s Initiative, empowered by the direct democracy provisions of the Constitution, Chapter 2.

Fortunately, on 22 January 2026, the USA formally exited WHO. Now it is time for the whole world to exit WHO. Switzerland must uphold neutrality, re-assert sovereignty, rescind corruptive ‘Headquarter’ Agreements, and deworm Geneva, once and for all.

God bless Switzerland!

Share

Relevant legal documents:

● Federal Constitution of the Swiss Confederation, Chapter 2 Initiative and Referendum

https://www.fedlex.admin.ch/eli/cc/1999/404/en#tit_4/chap_2

● Host State Act, 2007, Switzerland: Authority for the Swiss Federal Council to enter into ‘Headquarter’ agreements is derived from the Host State Act, a Federal Act on the Privileges, Immunities and Facilities and the Financial Subsidies granted by Switzerland as a Host State

https://www.fedlex.admin.ch/eli/cc/2007/860/en

● ‘Switzerland-WHO Headquarter Agreement’, 1948: No. 155 Agreement between the Swiss Federal Council and the World Health Organization concerning the legal status of the World Health Organization in Switzerland

https://www.worldlii.org/int/other/treaties/UNTSer/1949/67.pdf

● Charter of the United Nations, 1945

https://treaties.un.org/doc/publication/ctc/uncharter.pdf

● Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties,1969 https://legal.un.org/ilc/texts/instruments/english/conventions/1_1_1969.pdf

● Biological Weapons Convention,1972: Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on Their Destruction

https://www.un.org/en/genocideprevention/documents/atrocity-crimes/Doc.37_conv%20biological%20weapons.pdf

● Switzerland and WHO: MOU regarding the Cooperation of the Signatories on the BioHub System, 2021-24 https://www.spiezlab.admin.ch/dam/de/sd-web/aoaEs1d3KZv7/WHO%20MoU%20Englisch.pdf

● WHO Constitution, 1946

https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/pdf/bd47/en/constitution-en.pdf

● WHO IHR Amendments, 2024

https://apps.who.int/gb/bd/pdf_files/IHR_2014-2022-2024-en.pdf

● WHO Pandemic Agreement, 2025

https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA78/A78_R1-en.pdf

● WHO Charter for Office of Internal Oversight Services https://www.who.int/about/office-of-internal-oversight-services/

● USA Executive Order 14155, January 20, 2025: WITHDRAWING THE UNITED STATES FROM THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/withdrawing-the-united-states-from-the-worldhealth-organization/

● USA HHS Fact Sheet: U.S. Withdrawal from the World Health Organization, January 22, 2026

https://www.hhs.gov/press-room/fact-sheet-us-withdrawal-from-the-world-health-organization.html

Share

You may also be interested in reading these related articles if you have not yet done so.