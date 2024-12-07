For decades, vaccines have been promoted as essential to public health. However, the alarming rise in chronic illnesses demands a closer look. Are vaccines fulfilling their promise, or could they be contributing to an epidemic of lifelong health conditions?

A 2022 Control Group Survey (CGS) conducted in the USA challenges long-standing assumptions, suggesting stark health differences between vaccinated and unvaccinated US populations. With health crises escalating, the World Council for Health (WCH) is stepping up with tools, education, and solutions to empower individuals and campaigns like Make Americans Healthy Again (MAHA) to create meaningful change.

The Chronic Illness Epidemic: A Wake-Up Call

In 2020, only 0.26% of the U.S. population remained entirely unvaccinated—a tiny fraction of people whose health outcomes could be compared to the 99.74% of vaccinated individuals. The 2022 Control Group Survey found significant disparities among vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans in:

Chronic Conditions : Vaccinated individuals had significantly higher rates of heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, eczema, asthma, and allergies.

Developmental Disorders : Autism, ADHD, epilepsy, and birth defects were notably more prevalent in vaccinated groups.

Life-threatening Illnesses: Cancers, digestive disorders, and other serious diseases were significantly higher in vaccinated populations.

The study further claims that vaccines are implicated in over 90% of these chronic conditions. The authors argue that the odds of vaccines not being linked to over 90% of these chronic conditions are 1 in about 24,500,000,000,000,000,000 (p < 4.08E-63). If that number makes your head spin, you're not alone—it’s a staggering claim that deserves attention.

These findings challenge the established narrative around vaccines, which has been promulgated over decades by a powerful pharmaceutical industrial complex, and underscore the urgent need to address the root causes of chronic illness. Campaigns like MAHA, which advocate for proactive health measures, align well with WCH’s mission to empower individuals to take back control of their health. It is not just Americans that need to become healthy again, it is the whole world’s population.

World Council for Health: Your Partner in Wellness

At the World Council for Health, we equip people and communities with knowledge, tools, and strategies to reclaim their well-being. Instead of perpetuating dependence on pharmaceuticals and a corporate medical system, we want to help you make your own health choices.

1. The WCH Detox & Wellbeing Study

Our innovative and much-needed Detox & Wellbeing Study offers you practical options to detox from harmful exposures, including vaccines and chronic conditions, to rebuild and optimise your health. Whatever your current condition, choose how to take control of your well-being by participating in the Detox & Wellbeing Study. Your participation and shared experiences might help others too.

2. Educational Resources

Discover tools like our practical Transform Your Health guide, available in the WCH Online Shop. This guide is designed to empower individuals to achieve optimal health by addressing root causes and adopting sustainable wellness practices.

3. Collaborating with Health Campaigns

Campaigns like MAHA are driving change in the USA by advocating for proactive health solutions. By leveraging WCH’s resources, they—and other country initiatives—can magnify their impact, creating healthier communities worldwide.

Take Action for Your Health

The chronic illness epidemic is not inevitable or irreversible. Here’s how you can start making a difference today:

Explore the Science

Dive into the groundbreaking CGS study and discover the evidence behind vaccine safety concerns: Control Group Survey Study. Learn More About the Unvaccinated vs Vaccinated Debate

Explore the book Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak for an in-depth discussion of this topic. Available now in the WCH Online Bookstore, it’s a must-read for anyone seeking a deeper understanding. Empower Your Wellness Journey

Take charge of your health with our Transform Your Health Guide: Transform Your Health Guide. 4. Take Charge Of Your Health

Join the WCH Detox & Wellbeing Study for tools and options to help you recover your health. From nutrition to lifestyle interventions, this study is designed to empower you to take action and feel better. Learn more here: Detox & Wellbeing Study. 5. Support Health Advocacy

Get involved with grassroots movements and campaigns to champion proactive health solutions that align with WCH’s mission. Check out the campaigns on our Get Involved page for more ideas for your community advocacy.



There’s A Better Way Forward

The CGS study reminds us to question assumptions, dig deeper into the science, and prioritise informed health decisions. Let’s reframe the conversation around health. It’s time to stop managing symptoms and start building real resilience. The World Council for Health invites you to join us in creating a healthier, more empowered world. Together, we can make the World healthy again. Please explore our website today!

