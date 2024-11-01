There is a lot on the go at the moment, so you may have missed that the World Health Organization’s ‘Pandemic Agreement’ is in the process of being finalised. Scheduled to be finalised by November 11, 2024, the aim is to ‘adopt’ it at a special session of the World Health Assembly in December.

Given that the WHO continues to violate its key objective, which is the highest attainable standard of health for every human being, the WHO can no longer be considered an authority on health, except in the matter of ensuring that it and key individuals within it are held liable for the deteriorating health of the world’s people due to its failed Covid policies.

With regard to the WHO Pandemic Agreement to be finalised by November 11, 2024, I encourage you to consider whether this boy’s club agreement pertains to us at all.

Imagine there is a gang in a school. The gang with their own gang rules set themselves up at the school gate and say, We are in charge of this school. You cannot say this or that anymore, you must follow our gang rules, and you have to buy your lunch from us. Be quiet and don’t ask questions. If you don’t do our bidding, the teachers, whom we control, will force you to and/or detain you.

Would you negotiate with this gang of bullies?

Among our choices when confronted by this WHO gang are the following:

we can comply and hope they will show mercy;

we can ask nicely or beg them to reconsider some of their rules;

we can jump over the school fence to avoid them, and live in daily fear of their vindictiveness;

or…

we can say to them “This school is a prison, if you like it so much you can keep it!”

Negotiating with bullies, liars and thieves is unlikely to be a winning strategy.

It is time for us to let the WHO and its controllers know that they can make as many agreements as they like, but they are all fake and irrelevant, and have no bearing on us, the people of this beautiful earth.

You can read the document that the WHO aims to ‘adopt’ illegitimately this December here, and read James Roguski’s insights here.

Thank you.