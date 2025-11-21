It is seldom that I come across a book as profound as Anne Baring’s seminal work, DIVINE WISDOM and the HOLY SPIRIT. The FORGOTTEN FEMININE FACE of GOD recently published by archivepublishing.co.uk (2025). If you are seeking to understand what went so wrong that mankind almost ended up destroying all life on earth, this is essential resource for those seeking a better way.

If you are in the neighbourhood of Canaries, St Lucia, tomorrow, this is where I will be:

More info about the event can be found on this audio:

There’s a better way! Thank you for your collaboration and support in co-creating a better world for all people.