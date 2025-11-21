Read this book to learn why Women will save the World
Plus, A Prayer to the Holy Spirit by Anne Baring, read by Tess
It is seldom that I come across a book as profound as Anne Baring’s seminal work, DIVINE WISDOM and the HOLY SPIRIT. The FORGOTTEN FEMININE FACE of GOD recently published by archivepublishing.co.uk (2025). If you are seeking to understand what went so wrong that mankind almost ended up destroying all life on earth, this is essential resource for those seeking a better way.
Beautiful. When I began adding to my prayers, The Divine Mother in all of her incarnations, I suddenly received a great whoosh of expanding love pour over and within me. It kept happening every time I added her to my prayer. Then I realized I was being shown, this is what is missing... the balance of all within The Divine, and the absolute need for recognition and balance of both sides within each of us personally. I believe that balance may be the key to global harmony. As within, so without. Thank You for sharing this. <3
A PhD who wants to talk spirituality! The Divine Feminine is an internal voyage towards finding Sophia's & Mary Magdalene's wisdom within us. A beautiful introduction can be found under The Esoteric Jesus in YouTube. This is pure mysticism that the Catholic church has tried hard to eradicate. It is the Christian counterpart to Sufism, Hindu Ad Vaita Vedanta or Buddhist Unity Consciousness. I found the lessons in the book A Course In Miracles the most structured approach towards this thinking & where did I get that lead - off a psychiatrist's desk