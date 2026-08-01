Following my recent opinion piece, The Fauci Hearing: A humiliation Ritual for Those Seeking Justice?, a reader from New Zealand wrote to me the following: Wonderful picture of what happened, but my question is ‘why do people want to do this? What in them motivates such behaviour?’

Good question!

One may be inclined to think that money, power or the devil drives the actions of Dr Anthony Fauci but is this simply because his unique perspective is not within our own individual scope of reference?

For an objective opinion, I put this question to the I Ching, Book of Changes, using Richard Wilhelm’s 1950 English rendering with additional insights from The Complete I Ching by Alfred Huang (1998). References to these book editions are at the end of the article.

The answer deduced from the I Ching commentary:

Anthony Fauci is motivated by a conviction that he is right. Civilisations advance and decline. Fauci knows a new era is on the doorstep. His conduct is part of a co-ordinated government strategy to control its emergence. Following the senate hearing Fauci is likely to retreat from public activities.

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