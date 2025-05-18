Join me and the WCH team and partners for these entertaining & educational gatherings in May and June.

May 25, 2021: Game of Trust Book Reading

From time to time I offer paid subscribers a casual get together in the form of a reading. For the next one, I will be reading from my soon to be released book, Game of Trust.

About the book, I set out to explore the relevance of ancient wisdom to modern challenges, specifically the Covid-19 events in 2021 that led to the formation of World Council for Health and the better way movement. Written in conjunction with the I Ching, an ancient Chinese book of wisdom, Game of Trust is an experiment that not only highlights the role of trust in 2021, demonstrated by small acts of resistance and great creativity in the face of tyrannical Covid machinery, but also in the book’s execution.

More details and a signed copy of the book can be pre-ordered here. See also the Book Launch event below.

May 26, 2021: Dimming the Sun – WCH Team Update – FREE ONLINE EVENT

Join Christof Plothe DO, Dr. Mark Trozzi, Shabnam Palesa Mohamed and me for a fascinating 90-minute discussion on current international issues.

For this discussion focused on geo-engineering and Dimming the Sun – Method or Madness?, we will be joined by an expert Anonymous Pilot & Whistleblower and Aimee Villella McBride.

With the UK reportedly exploring Solar Radiation Management (SRM), a controversial form of geoengineering designed to cool the Earth by reflecting sunlight back into space, this discussion is critical. Proponents argue it could mitigate climate change, but critics warn of unintended consequences, including health risks for humans from the substances used.

Tune in live on the World Council for Health Live Streams or Rumble-WorldCouncilForHealth.

May 29, 2021: WCH Australia’s Health Freedom & Sovereignty Conference begins!

Join WCH Australia for a transformative 5-week journey where you will engage with a community of esteemed thinkers, researchers, and educators. This series is designed to challenge conventional beliefs, question societal norms, and provide tools for empowering yourself, your family, and your community. More details here.

June 20, 2021: Game of Trust Book Launch at Griffin Estate, Lacock

Naturally, I am really looking forward to this event, both to celebrate the completion of this novel work and to share it with you! The setting is very beautiful and the company will be too. Places are very limited so do book soon to make sure you can join us.

June 26-29, 2021: Sounds Beautiful Festival in Wimborne, Dorset

I love music and am so excited to be invited to speak at the Sounds Beautiful Festival this year. The site is nestled in a woodland boasting a stunning lake view and a stone circle. Many of my favourite people and bands will be there too, like Richard Vobes, Jake and Vicky and their Victorious band, Matt Hoy from UB40, Raw Milk Conspiracy, not to mention the lovely WCH TEAM! Join us for a musical weekend in the English countryside. You can book your tickets here.

For a full list of upcoming events, check the World Council for Health’s event page.

Thank you for your support. We look forward to seeing you at these events!

