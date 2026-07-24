If you missed Part 1 & 2 you can read them here:

Nature is Abundant

When we hear constant talk of shortages, food scarcity, rising prices, and uncertainty, it is easy to begin seeing the world through the lens of fear. Yet, alongside the very real challenges we face, there is another perspective that is equally important: abundance!

Nature is, by its very design, remarkably abundant. A single seed can produce a plant bearing hundreds of seeds, each capable of growing into another plant. Rain falls freely from the sky, sunlight powers photosynthesis every day, and healthy soil transforms minerals into the nutrients that sustain all life.

These natural systems remind us that nature itself is incredibly resilient - and so we must be, because we are part of the natural world too! Given good nutrition, clean water, adequate sleep and physical activity, our bodies possess extraordinary self-healing and adaptive capacities.

Preparing for the future requires us to become more aware of the resources that already surround us and that can provide what we need in abundance.

Whatever our new situation, we should ask, “What already exists around me, and how can I learn to use it wisely?”

Consider:

Is there a river, stream, or lake nearby that could provide water if it were properly filtered?

Could you collect rainwater safely?

Are there edible plants, berries, nuts, fruits or mushrooms growing locally that you could learn to identify?

Is there somewhere nearby where fishing is permitted?

Do you know local growers, allotment owners, or farmers with hens and other livestock?

Could you become part of a community where people share skills, knowledge, equipment, and food? Share You Don’t Need a Farm

One of the biggest myths about self-sufficiency is that you need acres of land, chickens, fruit trees and a vegetable garden. For many people, particularly those living in towns and cities, that simply isn’t realistic. Fortunately, there are much simpler ways to grow highly nutritious food. A favourite recommendation is to start growing microgreens. Microgreens are harvested just a week or two after germination and are among the most nutrient-dense foods you can eat. Research has shown that many varieties contain significantly higher concentrations of certain vitamins and antioxidants than their mature counterparts. Excellent choices include:

Alfalfa

Broccoli

Radish

Red cabbage

Rocket (arugula)

Kale

Mustard

Sunflower shoots

Pea shoots

All can be grown indoors on a windowsill.

Have You Tried Sprouting Yet?

Sprouting may be one of the simplest and most rewarding skills you can learn. With little more than a glass jar, water and a handful of seeds, you can produce fresh, living food in just a few days. Sprouts are rich in enzymes, vitamins, antioxidants and phytonutrients, and because they grow quickly, they provide a continuous supply of fresh food even when supermarkets are empty. Try sprouting alfalfa, mung beans, lentils, chickpeas, broccoli, radish and fenugreek.

You Can Also Grow Herbs Wherever You Live

Fresh herbs are another easy way to improve both nutrition and flavour. Even a sunny windowsill can produce basil, parsley, coriander, chives, mint, rosemary, thyme, oregano and sage.

Store & Grow From Organic Seeds

Seeds are inexpensive, store for years when kept cool and dry, and occupy almost no space. We have got a small veg patch in my garden where we’ve grown what’s in the bowl below. Rather than waiting until you need these skills, why not begin practising your food growing skills now - if we can do it, you can too!

Eating food from your own veg patch, picked right before dinner for the freshest most nutritious salad ever, is so gratifying it is well worth the effort - even without a crisis.

If you have spare, you get to share it with friends and family, which gives an added layer of happiness and satisfaction to the endeavour!

The Importance Of Community

Throughout history, communities have survived hardship not because every individual possessed every skill, but because people worked together. One family grew vegetables, another baked bread. Someone knew how to repair machinery. Someone else understood herbal medicine. Preparing for the future therefore isn’t only about what is stored in your own home. It is also about relationships.

Bolster your community with your skills. Get to know your neighbours. Support local farmers. Visit farmers’ markets. Join an allotment. Volunteer in community gardens. Meet people who keep bees, grow vegetables, fish, preserve food or repair equipment. You may one day need their skills and they may need yours. These relationships are likely to become more valuable than money.

Prepare With Love, Not Fear - Trust That Everything Is Going To Be OK!

In today’s precarious worldwide political climate, many people are understandably concerned that the worst is coming. However, the truth is, none of us knows. Perhaps the years ahead will be peaceful. Perhaps they will bring unexpected challenges. Uncertainty is simply part of being human. Whether there is a temporary power cut, a flood, a plandemic, a cyber-attack, financial hardship, a famine or simply rising food prices, the same preparations help us through all of them.

If you remember only one thing from this series, let it be this: Don’t try to do everything, simply do something. Buy a few extra items for your deep pantry. Store more water. Buy a torch and batteries, a camping stove. Learn how to sprout seeds. Grow a pot of herbs. Take a first-aid course. Introduce yourself to a neighbour. Walk your local area and notice the rivers, lakes, parks and fruit trees you’ve never paid attention to before.

Small actions, repeated consistently, will create resilience and prepare you for a remarkable adventure - a continuation of your very own hero’s journey!

Preparing our homes with food, water, practical equipment and useful skills at this time of chaos is an act of love and wisdom for the people who depend on us.

Because you can never be too prepared. But you can be one day too late.

I hope you have enjoyed reading this series and that is has been helpful. A special THANK YOU to paid subscribers for your ongoing support that helps me keep up the good work.

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These are the principles to share about how we can all get along and be the best that we can be for these times that are demanding nothing less than our very best!!

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