A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie & Friends

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie & Friends

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list.artstudio's avatar
list.artstudio
1d

Good series. Arguably community is the most important thing - but everyone has to have something concrete to offer the community. I never bothered with prepping during the good times - but covid was a giant wake-up call.

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Annette O's avatar
Annette O
4h

Good series with sensible ideas - thanks! Many of us have headed this way within the last 5 years - learning about herbal and alternative medicine, how to garden, getting to know like minded people where we live, buying local wherever possible, storing some essentials and using our awareness of the trouble within the world to ensure that whatever comes we will be somewhat prepared. Have advocated starting with your family and local community and hoping that from there we can work on healing our nations.

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