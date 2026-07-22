PREPPING: You Can Never Be Too Prepared, But You Can Be One Day Too Late - PART 2
PART 2: Beyond Food and Water: Preparing for Everyday Life
If you missed Part 1 you can read it here:
PART 2: Beyond Food and Water: Preparing for Everyday Life
Now, Let’s Think Like an Explorer
When thinking about emergency preparedness, don’t imagine the end of the world. Instead, imagine preparing for a three-week expedition to Mount Kilimanjaro. Imagine there are no supermarkets, no Amazon deliveries, no corner shop, no pharmacy, no electricity, no hot showers, no central heating. What would you pack? Suddenly the answers become much clearer.
You wouldn’t just think about food. You would think about:
Warmth
Light
Cooking
Communication
Medical supplies
Hygiene
Comfort
Light: Never Be Left in the Dark
It is remarkable how dependent we are on electricity. When the lights go out, so does much of modern life. Simple tasks become surprisingly difficult. Walking around your home, preparing food, reading instructions on medication, looking after children, finding equipment - good lighting should therefore be one of the first things you prepare.
I recommend having several sources of light, including:
LED torches
Head torches (which leave both hands free)
Camping lanterns
Rechargeable lanterns
Solar-powered lights
Candles
Waterproof matches
Lighters
Don’t forget plenty of spare batteries. Rechargeable batteries with a charger can save money over time, and if paired with a solar charger, provide an excellent long-term solution. Store lighting in more than one location around the house so that if darkness falls unexpectedly, you are never searching for your torch in the dark.
Power: Keeping Essential Devices Running
Our dependence on electricity extends far beyond lighting. We rely on it for:
mobile phones
communication
emergency information
banking
medical equipment
computers
Even a relatively small power bank can recharge a mobile phone several times. Consider storing:
power banks
solar chargers
rechargeable battery packs
charging cables
plug adaptors
A battery-powered or hand-crank emergency radio is another investment to consider. If internet and mobile networks become unavailable, radio broadcasts may be one of the few ways to receive information.
Cooking Without Electricity
Many people have cupboards full of food but no way to cook it if the electricity fails. Ask yourself one simple question: If my cooker stopped working tonight, how would I prepare tomorrow’s meals? A small camping stove is one of the best investments you can make. Together with sufficient gas canisters, it allows you to boil water, cook rice, prepare soups and heat simple meals almost anywhere. Don’t forget practical items such as:
matches
lighters
kettle
lightweight pans
mugs
reusable cutlery
manual tin opener
The humble tin opener is one of the most overlooked pieces of emergency equipment. Many people store canned food but forget they need a way to open it!
Keeping Warm
If electricity or gas supplies are interrupted during winter, staying warm quickly becomes a priority. Layering clothing is often more effective than relying on one thick garment. Consider storing:
thermal base layers
woollen socks
gloves
hats
fleece jackets
waterproof clothing
Sleeping bags are particularly valuable because they allow your body to conserve heat efficiently. Even inside your own home, a good sleeping bag can make an enormous difference during a prolonged power outage. Add to this:
blankets
duvets
emergency foil blankets
hot water bottles (great if you can heat water)
Keeping one room warm is far easier than trying to heat an entire house.
First Aid and Medicines
Medical supplies are another area many people overlook until they need them. Every household should have a well-stocked first aid kit. Include:
plasters
sterile dressings
bandages, including tubigrip for sprains
antiseptic and antihistamine creams
micropore tape!!!
scissors
tweezers
thermometer
Think of stocking up as well on the following:
aspirin
antihistamines
oral rehydration salts
vitamin C and D
a quality multiple micronutrient supplement that includes zinc and copper
chlorine dioxide solution
DMSO
Lugol’s iodine
basic multi-remedy homeopathy kit
(I’m sure there will be many more suggestions in the comments!)
If anyone in your household relies on prescription medication, try to ensure you always have sufficient supplies where possible (consider whether weaning off is a possibility).
Hygiene Matters
Poor hygiene has historically caused more illness than many people realise. Feeling unkempt can also get one down psychologically. Simple supplies can make an enormous difference. Consider storing:
soap
shampoo (blocks of shampoo soap are easier to store that bottles)
toothpaste
toothbrushes
toilet paper (small cotton cloths and flannels serve this purpose well)
tissues (consider handkerchiefs instead)
wet wipes
feminine hygiene products (natural and reusuable)
nappies if needed
washing-up liquid
household disinfectant
rubbish bags
Having what you need to keep body and home clean will help maintain health as well as dignity in trying circumstances!
Thinking Beyond the Obvious
There are many everyday items we rarely think about until we don’t have them. For example:
batteries
duct tape
rope or paracord
scissors
sewing kit
buckets
waterproof containers
spare spectacles
clingfilm
glass jars for preserving food
pet food
baby supplies
notebooks and pens
copies of important documents
tea, coffee, cocoa!
Home Comforts
Home comforts will maintain morale. A hot drink, a warm blanket, a familiar meal, a good book, a deck of cards, a favourite family game or jigsaw puzzle. These seemingly small comforts can become enormously important during stressful times, especially for children. Stress itself weakens the immune system. Maintaining routines, comfort and emotional wellbeing is just as important as storing food.
Please Don’t Be Daunted
Looking at a list like this can feel daunting. Please don’t let it. You do not need to buy everything this month. Simply develop the habit of asking yourself each time you shop:
“What extra items could I add today that my family might one day be grateful for?”
Perhaps it is a torch, a packet of batteries, an extra sleeping bag, a camping stove, a bottle of olive oil, a packet of seeds. Preparation is a gradual process of becoming a little more resilient each week. Before long, you’ll realise you have quietly built something of enormous value and are ready for life’s uncertainties!
Subscribe to A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie and Friends to read Part 3 this prepping series, Scarcity to Abundance.
I like tea light, those small candles contained in a thin metal cup. They are not expensive, they last usually height hours and they are safe. You can put them in a glass so not danger for fire like a tall candle falling on the side. Candle can also provide heat.
Kerosene lamps are much safer than candles and last longer. Kerosene is realatively cheap and a well trimmed lamp wick is going to give much more light in a safer way than candles. Just a suggestion. They are also more reliable than battery operated units although good battery operating lights are a necessary adjunct to the lamps/lanterns. Draw up a plan and then test it out to see what you may have missed that would be utilitarian and would be sorely missed if not available in an emergency situation. Otherwise a good list - task out among your family "responsibilities" of each family member according to their ages/competence levels. Busy family members are much happier and there will be less "grumbling" and fear. Don't forget in your plan a method of garbage/waste disposal away from everything else for safe hygene and continued good health as part of your plan.