A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie & Friends

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie & Friends

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Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
14h

I like tea light, those small candles contained in a thin metal cup. They are not expensive, they last usually height hours and they are safe. You can put them in a glass so not danger for fire like a tall candle falling on the side. Candle can also provide heat.

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Carol Tencza's avatar
Carol Tencza
12h

Kerosene lamps are much safer than candles and last longer. Kerosene is realatively cheap and a well trimmed lamp wick is going to give much more light in a safer way than candles. Just a suggestion. They are also more reliable than battery operated units although good battery operating lights are a necessary adjunct to the lamps/lanterns. Draw up a plan and then test it out to see what you may have missed that would be utilitarian and would be sorely missed if not available in an emergency situation. Otherwise a good list - task out among your family "responsibilities" of each family member according to their ages/competence levels. Busy family members are much happier and there will be less "grumbling" and fear. Don't forget in your plan a method of garbage/waste disposal away from everything else for safe hygene and continued good health as part of your plan.

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