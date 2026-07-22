If you missed Part 1 you can read it here:

PART 2: Beyond Food and Water: Preparing for Everyday Life

Now, Let’s Think Like an Explorer

When thinking about emergency preparedness, don’t imagine the end of the world. Instead, imagine preparing for a three-week expedition to Mount Kilimanjaro. Imagine there are no supermarkets, no Amazon deliveries, no corner shop, no pharmacy, no electricity, no hot showers, no central heating. What would you pack? Suddenly the answers become much clearer.

You wouldn’t just think about food. You would think about:

Warmth

Light

Cooking

Communication

Medical supplies

Hygiene

Comfort

Light: Never Be Left in the Dark

It is remarkable how dependent we are on electricity. When the lights go out, so does much of modern life. Simple tasks become surprisingly difficult. Walking around your home, preparing food, reading instructions on medication, looking after children, finding equipment - good lighting should therefore be one of the first things you prepare.

I recommend having several sources of light, including:

LED torches

Head torches (which leave both hands free)

Camping lanterns

Rechargeable lanterns

Solar-powered lights

Candles

Waterproof matches

Lighters

Don’t forget plenty of spare batteries. Rechargeable batteries with a charger can save money over time, and if paired with a solar charger, provide an excellent long-term solution. Store lighting in more than one location around the house so that if darkness falls unexpectedly, you are never searching for your torch in the dark.

Power: Keeping Essential Devices Running

Our dependence on electricity extends far beyond lighting. We rely on it for:

mobile phones

communication

emergency information

banking

medical equipment

computers

Even a relatively small power bank can recharge a mobile phone several times. Consider storing:

power banks

solar chargers

rechargeable battery packs

charging cables

plug adaptors

A battery-powered or hand-crank emergency radio is another investment to consider. If internet and mobile networks become unavailable, radio broadcasts may be one of the few ways to receive information.

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Cooking Without Electricity

Many people have cupboards full of food but no way to cook it if the electricity fails. Ask yourself one simple question: If my cooker stopped working tonight, how would I prepare tomorrow’s meals? A small camping stove is one of the best investments you can make. Together with sufficient gas canisters, it allows you to boil water, cook rice, prepare soups and heat simple meals almost anywhere. Don’t forget practical items such as:

matches

lighters

kettle

lightweight pans

mugs

reusable cutlery

manual tin opener

The humble tin opener is one of the most overlooked pieces of emergency equipment. Many people store canned food but forget they need a way to open it!

Keeping Warm

If electricity or gas supplies are interrupted during winter, staying warm quickly becomes a priority. Layering clothing is often more effective than relying on one thick garment. Consider storing:

thermal base layers

woollen socks

gloves

hats

fleece jackets

waterproof clothing

Sleeping bags are particularly valuable because they allow your body to conserve heat efficiently. Even inside your own home, a good sleeping bag can make an enormous difference during a prolonged power outage. Add to this:

blankets

duvets

emergency foil blankets

hot water bottles (great if you can heat water)

Keeping one room warm is far easier than trying to heat an entire house.

First Aid and Medicines

Medical supplies are another area many people overlook until they need them. Every household should have a well-stocked first aid kit. Include:

plasters

sterile dressings

bandages, including tubigrip for sprains

antiseptic and antihistamine creams

micropore tape!!!

scissors

tweezers

thermometer

Think of stocking up as well on the following:

aspirin

antihistamines

oral rehydration salts

vitamin C and D

a quality multiple micronutrient supplement that includes zinc and copper

chlorine dioxide solution

DMSO

Lugol’s iodine

basic multi-remedy homeopathy kit

(I’m sure there will be many more suggestions in the comments!)

If anyone in your household relies on prescription medication, try to ensure you always have sufficient supplies where possible (consider whether weaning off is a possibility).

Hygiene Matters

Poor hygiene has historically caused more illness than many people realise. Feeling unkempt can also get one down psychologically. Simple supplies can make an enormous difference. Consider storing:

soap

shampoo (blocks of shampoo soap are easier to store that bottles)

toothpaste

toothbrushes

toilet paper (small cotton cloths and flannels serve this purpose well)

tissues (consider handkerchiefs instead)

wet wipes

feminine hygiene products (natural and reusuable)

nappies if needed

washing-up liquid

household disinfectant

rubbish bags

Having what you need to keep body and home clean will help maintain health as well as dignity in trying circumstances!

Thinking Beyond the Obvious

There are many everyday items we rarely think about until we don’t have them. For example:

batteries

duct tape

rope or paracord

scissors

sewing kit

buckets

waterproof containers

spare spectacles

clingfilm

glass jars for preserving food

pet food

baby supplies

notebooks and pens

copies of important documents

tea, coffee, cocoa!

Home Comforts

Home comforts will maintain morale. A hot drink, a warm blanket, a familiar meal, a good book, a deck of cards, a favourite family game or jigsaw puzzle. These seemingly small comforts can become enormously important during stressful times, especially for children. Stress itself weakens the immune system. Maintaining routines, comfort and emotional wellbeing is just as important as storing food.

Please Don’t Be Daunted

Looking at a list like this can feel daunting. Please don’t let it. You do not need to buy everything this month. Simply develop the habit of asking yourself each time you shop:

“What extra items could I add today that my family might one day be grateful for?”

Perhaps it is a torch, a packet of batteries, an extra sleeping bag, a camping stove, a bottle of olive oil, a packet of seeds. Preparation is a gradual process of becoming a little more resilient each week. Before long, you’ll realise you have quietly built something of enormous value and are ready for life’s uncertainties!

Subscribe to A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie and Friends to read Part 3 this prepping series, Scarcity to Abundance.

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