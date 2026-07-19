Water, Your Most Precious Resource

If one could only encourage people to prepare one thing, it would not be food, it would be water. While the human body can survive for weeks, and in some circumstances even longer, with very little food, it can survive only a matter of days without water. Every cell in our body depends on it. Water regulates our temperature, transports nutrients, removes waste products, lubricates our joints and enables every biochemical reaction necessary for life. Even mild dehydration can impair concentration, mood and physical performance.

Many of us simply assume that safe drinking water will always flow from our taps. Yet a prolonged power failure, flooding, contamination, drought or disruption to water treatment facilities could quickly interrupt that supply. (Please see my previous article on tap water.) This is why every household should think about water in three ways:

Firstly, store water. Keep a supply of bottled drinking water or food-grade water containers sufficient for a several weeks. Rotate your supply periodically so it remains fresh.

Secondly, know where alternative water sources are. Is there a river, stream, lake or reservoir within walking distance of your home? Could you safely collect rainwater? Simply becoming aware of your local environment is an important part of preparation.

Thirdly, have a reliable method of making water safe to drink.

One of my favourite pieces of emergency equipment are mini water filters. Small enough to fit in a pocket, they can filter bacteria, protozoa, parasites and microplastics from natural water sources such as rivers and lakes. A good quality mini filter can filter a huge volume of water over its lifetime.

Also consider keeping water purification tablets, such as chlorine dioxide tablets, available at most camping shops, as part of your emergency supplies. Used correctly, they help destroy bacteria, viruses and many other harmful microorganisms.

It is important to understand the limitations of these methods. CDS doesn’t and mini filters may not remove heavy metals, industrial chemicals, pesticides or radioactive contaminants. If fuel is available, boiling water remains one of the most reliable methods of disinfection and water distilling will produce pure water free from most of the above.

The safest strategy is therefore not to rely on one solution but to layer your protection. Store water. Filter it. Purify it when necessary. Learn these skills before you ever need them. Water is life. Everything else comes second.

Alongside stored drinking water, think of keeping a supply of long-life coconut water. Although it should never replace plain water for everyday hydration, coconut water is naturally rich in electrolytes, particularly potassium, and can be invaluable during illness, after heavy sweating, or in hot conditions when additional fluid and electrolyte replacement is needed. Unopened cartons typically have a shelf life of around a year, making them an excellent addition to an emergency pantry. However, it is important to note that coconut water is naturally high in potassium but relatively low in sodium. So, if someone is sweating heavily or experiencing significant fluid losses (for example, through diarrhoea or prolonged physical exertion), an oral rehydration solution or electrolyte drink with adequate sodium may be more appropriate or simply adding sodium to the coconut water. Coconut water is an excellent adjunct, but it’s not a complete replacement for a balanced electrolyte solution in those circumstances.

Food For Survival

When most people think about emergency food, they think about simply having enough to eat. However, if one is preparing in advance, more thought should go into how we continue to nourish ourselves to remain healthy at a time when it may be more difficult to access doctors and medical provisions.

The body doesn’t simply need calories. It needs protein to repair tissues, healthy fats to support hormones and brain function, carbohydrates to provide energy, vitamins and minerals to fuel thousands of biochemical reactions, and antioxidants and phytonutrients to protect our cells from damage. A well-prepared pantry should therefore support both survival and health.

The Three Essential Macronutrients

Carbohydrates: Your Primary Energy Source

Carbohydrates provide the fuel that powers our muscles, organs and, perhaps most importantly, our brains. Fortunately, they are also some of the easiest foods to store. Excellent long-term staples include:

Rice

Pasta

Oats

Quinoa

Couscous

Bulgur wheat

Dried potatoes

Flour

Crackers

Wholegrain cereals

These foods are inexpensive, have an excellent shelf life and can form the basis of countless meals.

Healthy Fats: Concentrated Energy

Fat often receives unfair criticism, yet it is one of the body’s most valuable energy sources. Healthy fats support:

hormone production

brain health

the nervous system

absorption of fat-soluble vitamins

immune function

Aim to stock up on one or more of the following:

Extra virgin olive oil

Coconut oil

Peanut or almond butter

Mixed nuts

Pumpkin seeds

Sunflower seeds

Chia seeds

Flaxseeds

It’s also good to store tinned oily fish such as:

Sardines

Anchovies

Salmon

Mackerel

These provide valuable omega-3 fatty acids as well as calcium, iodine, selenium and protein.

Coconut milk is also a good source of fat and is versatile. It can even be used to cook rice or grains if water becomes limited, producing surprisingly satisfying meals while contributing additional calories and nutrients.

Protein: The Foundation of Repair

Protein is so crucial because it supplies the amino acids required to maintain muscle, repair tissues, produce hormones, manufacture enzymes and support immunity. Many excellent protein sources store well for months or even years. These include:

Lentils

Chickpeas

Kidney beans

Butter beans

Black beans

Split peas

Green peas

Hemp seeds

Pumpkin seeds

Nuts

Peanut butter

Tofu (long-life varieties)

Seitan

Nutritional yeast

Oats

Quinoa is particularly valuable because it naturally contains all nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein. A high-quality protein powder is another excellent addition to any emergency pantry, especially if fresh food becomes unavailable or illness makes eating difficult.

Don’t Forget the Micronutrients

Vitamins, minerals and phytonutrient support body functions. One concern during prolonged emergencies is that people often rely heavily on refined carbohydrates while consuming very little fresh produce. In case this is hard to find, the next best thing would be to have tinned fruit and vegetables available to try and provide some variety to your diet.

Ideally choose fruit canned in juice rather than heavy syrup. Also keep tomato purée, canned soups and jars of passata because they provide excellent meal bases and valuable nutrients.

Powdered Superfoods

One advantage of powdered foods is that they occupy very little storage space.

Superfoods include:

Turmeric

Ginger

Green vegetable blends

Acai berry powder

Blueberry powder

Beetroot powder

Camu camu (an exceptional source of vitamin C)

Spirulina

Chlorella

Moringa

Wheatgrass

Barley grass

Mushroom powders such as Lion’s Mane and Reishi

These powders can be stirred into smoothies, soups, porridge or yoghurt, helping to provide antioxidants and phytonutrients even when fresh produce is less readily available.

Sugar and Salt: Two Foods Worth Storing

This may surprise some readers. We are always being warned about the health issues associated with too much sugar and too much salt in our diets and encouraged to reduce our intake of refined sugar and salt. They are worth their weight in gold in an acute and extended crisis.

During periods of prolonged physical exertion, illness, stress or food scarcity, glucose becomes an important source of rapidly available energy. The brain relies heavily on glucose to function efficiently, and in certain situations a quick source of sugar may help maintain blood sugar levels, improve mental clarity or support someone who is becoming weak or hypoglycaemic.

Sugar also has practical uses beyond nutrition. It can be used to prepare oral rehydration solutions, preserve foods and provide quick calories when appetite is poor. That does not mean living on sweets or sugary drinks. It simply means recognising that emergency nutrition differs from optimal everyday nutrition.

Whilst sugar has many uses, honey is my favourite sweetener and very versatile. It keeps for a very long time and has medicinal value too.

Salt is equally valuable. Far more than a seasoning, it is an essential electrolyte. Sodium helps regulate fluid balance, nerve transmission, muscle contraction and blood pressure. During hot weather, illness involving diarrhoea or vomiting, or periods of heavy physical work, replacing lost electrolytes becomes essential.

Salt also plays an important role in food preservation and many whole foods can be preserved in salted form or in salt brines, including cooked meat, fish, fruit, and vegetables. A good quality sea salt is my salt of choice.

And don’t forget your favourite herbs and spices!

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How To Build a Deep Pantry

One of the biggest misconceptions about prepping is that you need thousands of pounds to fill a garage with supplies. Nothing could be further from the truth. Much more practical and achievable is the idea of creating what is known as a deep pantry. A deep pantry is simply an extension of your everyday kitchen. Every time you visit the supermarket, buy a few extra items that your family already eats.

Perhaps:

one extra bag of rice

another packet of oats

a few tins of tomatoes

canned beans

coconut milk

sardines

olive oil

honey

peanut butter

herbs

dried lentils

pasta

soups

dried yeast

Over weeks and months, these small purchases gradually build into an impressive reserve without putting pressure on your finances. As you use these foods in everyday life, simply replace them. Nothing is wasted. Your pantry quietly grows while always remaining fresh. This approach also protects you against rising food prices, temporary shortages and unexpected financial difficulties.

One Shelf at a Time

If everything you’ve read so far feels overwhelming, remember this, you do not have to prepare everything this week. Start with one shelf, one cupboard, one box. Each time you go shopping, add one or two extra essentials. In no time, you’ll be amazed at how much security those small, consistent decisions have created.

Subscribe to A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie and Friends to read Part 2 of this prepping series, Prepping for Everyday Life.

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