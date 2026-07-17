A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie & Friends

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie & Friends

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Clare's avatar
Clare
3h

Maybe the best way to prepare is to make sure that you are as physically fit as you can be, whilst maintaining a reasonable level of fat to sustain yourself. You definitely don’t want to be super lean when going into a food crisis. Also being used to the occasional fast is a superpower. I used to be the type of person who got ‘hangry’ if I missed a meal. Now I’m able to tackle a 3-5 day fast with no problem, in fact it helps with energy and mental clarity- just what you might need in the future. Also, I appreciate the advice, but it’s important to state that carbohydrates are not essential. There are essential fats & essential proteins, but no essential carbohydrates. That’s not to say that they don’t provide energy, just that if storage space is constrained, I would store tinned oily fish & corned beef which can be eaten without being cooked.

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
2h

In order to get prepared one must understand that once the underground towns that will shelter the perps are ready, most people can be left on the surface without food, power, and water. The small set of nuclear reactors and large underground water reservoirs explain why "data centers" are protected as military installations, so no local or state government can touch them:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-data-center-diversions

Preparing for alternative scenarios is all one can do:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/time-to-ask-again-and-again-what

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