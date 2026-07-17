In today’s political, economic, and environmental climate, preparing calmly and sensibly for uncertainty is simply common sense.

Imagine waking up tomorrow morning to silence. No electricity. No internet. No mobile signal. The taps stop running. Supermarket shelves are emptied within hours. Fuel stations close. ATMs stop working. Panic spreads faster than the news ever could. Within days, food shortages, food scarcity, price inflation, and a lack of availability of food options and basic supplies begin to affect entire communities. The question is: how long could you and your family realistically survive if the grid suddenly went down?

Most people assume help would arrive quickly. But history has shown us that natural disasters, power failures, pandemics (real or fake), and civil unrest can overwhelm systems far faster than government agencies can respond. Modern life depends almost entirely on electricity, technology, transport, and fragile supply chains, and very few households are truly prepared for even a few days without them. When supply chains break down, even temporarily, supermarkets empty rapidly and essential items can become scarce almost overnight.

Prepping is about resilience not fear. It is about taking practical steps now to protect you and your family, maintain calm during uncertainty, and reduce dependence on systems that may not always function as expected. In a world increasingly affected by economic instability, rising prices, food shortages, cyber threats, and global conflict, preparing calmly and sensibly is simply a form of responsibility. When a crisis hits, preparation is no longer an option. It becomes survival.

Every day we read warnings about the growing risk of cyber-attacks capable of disrupting power grids, banking systems, communications, transport networks, and food distribution chains. At the same time, we are living through one of the most politically unstable periods in recent history, with ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, rising tensions involving Iran, threats of nuclear escalation, and increasing disruption to global trade routes.

Tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for around 20% of the world’s oil, have highlighted just how vulnerable global energy supplies remain, while attacks on oil refineries, tankers, and other energy infrastructure continue to expose the fragility of modern supply chains. We do not need to look far to see how quickly essential services can come under pressure.

During a recent record-breaking heatwave across the Midwest and eastern United States, electricity demand surged to near-record levels, severe weather left more than 600,000 customers without power across over a dozen states, and federal emergency measures were required to help prevent widespread rolling blackouts.

Add to this drought, floods, failing harvests, rising food prices, and shortages of key resources such as sulphur, an essential ingredient in commercial fertiliser production, and it becomes increasingly clear that food security can no longer be taken for granted. Does this mean a global famine is inevitable? No. But it does mean that food shortages, supply chain disruptions, and temporary scarcity are becoming increasingly plausible.

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Prepping To Stay Well-Nourished

When prepping, it becomes important to focus on the basics of human nutrition first. The goal is to create a simple, balanced food supply that can sustain your family physically and mentally if normal life is disrupted. In any crisis, a nutritious and balanced food supply is needed to maintain energy, immunity, strength, brain function, and emotional resilience. The body needs three essential macronutrients to survive and function well: carbohydrates, fats, and protein.

Carbohydrates provide energy and are often the easiest foods to store long term. Staple options include rice, pasta, oats, quinoa, and other dried grains that are inexpensive, versatile, and have a long shelf life.

Healthy fats are equally important because they provide concentrated energy and help support hormones, the brain, and the nervous system. Consider storing healthy fats with a long shelf life such as coconut oil, olive oil, nut butters, seeds, and tinned oily fish such as sardines and anchovies (which also provide valuable omega-3 fats and minerals).

Protein is perhaps the most important nutrient to think carefully about when prepping, because the body cannot maintain muscle, repair tissue, or support immune function without essential amino acids. Good long-storage protein sources include lentils, chickpeas, beans, peas, oats, hemp seeds, nuts, tofu, seitan, sprouted grains, quinoa, and nutritional yeast. Quinoa is especially valuable because it contains all nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein source. A good-quality protein powder can also be incredibly useful during emergencies, especially if fresh food becomes unavailable.

During times of food shortages or limited access to fresh produce, nutrient deficiencies can develop surprisingly quickly, especially when diets become heavily based on processed or shelf-stable foods alone. Thus, once the macronutrients are covered, the next priority is ensuring access to vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytonutrients, the compounds that help keep the immune system functioning, reduce inflammation, support energy production, and protect long-term health. . This is why prepping should never focus only on calories and on nutritional quality.

Tinned fruits and vegetables are one of the simplest and most practical ways to maintain nutrient intake during emergencies. Foods such as canned tomatoes, sweetcorn, peas, carrots, pumpkin, beans, peaches, pears, pineapple, and mixed vegetables can last for years while still providing valuable vitamins and minerals. Fermented vegetables with a long shelf life, such as sauerkraut or kimchi, can also help support gut health and immunity.

Powdered superfoods are another excellent option because they are compact, nutrient-dense, and store well. Acai berry powder is rich in antioxidants, but there are many other valuable additions including spirulina, moringa, wheatgrass, barley grass, beetroot powder, blueberry powder, pomegranate powder, camu camu (high in vitamin C), chlorella, maca, turmeric, ginger powder, mushroom powders such as reishi or lion’s mane, and green vegetable blends. Sea vegetables like kelp or dulse flakes can provide important trace minerals, including iodine. Freeze-dried fruits and vegetables are also worth considering because they retain much of their nutritional value while lasting far longer than fresh produce.

Stress, poor diet, illness, and limited food variety can rapidly deplete the body during difficult times. Consider, as well, storing key foundational supplements where possible, such as magnesium, vitamin C, electrolytes, zinc, and a good multivitamin.

Another often overlooked aspect of prepping is the importance of storing basic foundational items such as salt and sugar in bulk. In normal everyday life, many of us are rightly trying to reduce excess sugar intake because modern diets are overloaded with refined carbohydrates and glucose spikes contribute to inflammation, metabolic disease, and poor health. But emergency situations are very different from normal life. During periods of extreme stress, food scarcity, illness, physical exertion, or limited food availability, the body’s energy demands can increase significantly, and access to fast, usable energy can become critically important.

Glucose is the body’s primary fuel source, especially for the brain and nervous system. In situations involving high stress, cold exposure, infection, exhaustion, or prolonged lack of food, having access to simple carbohydrates or sugar can help maintain blood sugar levels, energy, mental clarity, and physical function.

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Sugar is also very valuable for preserving foods, making oral rehydration solutions, supporting someone who is weak or hypoglycaemic, or providing quick calories when appetite is poor. Honey, maple syrup, and dried fruits can also serve as longer-lasting natural sugar sources.

Salt is equally essential and far more important than most people realise. The body cannot function properly without sodium and other electrolytes. Salt helps regulate hydration, nerve signalling, muscle contraction, blood pressure, and adrenal function. In hot climates, during illness involving vomiting or diarrhoea, or in situations where people are sweating heavily or physically active, electrolyte depletion can become dangerous very quickly. Salt is also critical for food preservation for fermented and dried foods, and making simple electrolyte solutions if medical care becomes unavailable.

To Begin, Keep It Simple

Rather than imagining the end of the world, think of something much simpler. Imagine you and your family were setting off to climb Mount Kilimanjaro for a few weeks. There would be no supermarkets, no Amazon deliveries, no takeaway meals, no pharmacies, no guarantee of electricity. What would you pack? You would make sure you had:

· Enough food

· Enough water

· Warm clothing

· A means of cooking

· Lighting

· Medical supplies

· Sleeping equipment

· First aid

You would prepare carefully, not because you expected disaster, but because it would be irresponsible not to. Preparing for uncertainty at home is really no different. You don’t have to prepare for years. Just make a start today.

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