A Better Way

by Margaret Anna Alice

When the river meets the rock, it flows around it.

When the root finds the stone, it grows through it.

When the sun glints the mountain, it encircles it.

When the ocean greets the land, it rolls over it.

There is a better way.

When the rain falls on the leaf, it drips down it.

When the thunder claps the hill, it roars along it.

When the wind comes to the tree, it breathes through it.

When the rainbow touches the sea, it embraces it.

There is a better way.

When the seed confronts the gravel, it shoots above it.

When the kernel strikes the ground, it burrows into it.

When the pupa fills the cocoon, she stretches through it.

When the fledgling outgrows the nest, he flaps away from it.

There is a better way.

When the ants encounter the moat, they link across it.

When the bees brush the thistle, they pollinate it.

When the salmon sight the waterfall, they leap into it.

When the starlings reach the cloud, they murmur through it.

There is a better way.

When the body senses infection, it repels it.

When the heart feels malice, it expands beyond it.

When the mind hits the wall, it transcends it.

When the palm faces the fist, it wraps around it.

There is a better way.

When the corrupt usurp an industry, we stop buying.

When the tyrannical seize a government, we stop obeying.

When the deceiving tell a story, we stop trusting.

When the murderous gift a solution, we stop accepting.

Then we make a better way—united, together.

We act in honour and do no harm.

We value life with meaning and purpose.

We thrive together.

We value different perspectives.

We use technology with discernment.

We are sovereign and have free will.

We are part of nature.

We stand up for our rights and freedoms.

We ARE a Better Way.

Credit for filming this video of Margaret Anna Alice reading her poem A Better Way goes to Amalya. What is extra special about this filmed reading is that it took place at the Better Way Conference in Rhode Island this year!

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