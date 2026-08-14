A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie & Friends

A Better Way with Dr Tess Lawrie & Friends

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Randall Robinson's avatar
Randall Robinson
1d

The most timely, poignant and deeply meaningful poem I've ever read!

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ian's avatar
ian
1d

Beautiful and true. Those who rule the roost through various corrupt and evil means however, care not for our wellbeing and will treat us as they have treated others, and smile while doing it. Even in the UK we were led to believe we were all equal and the Country was ours. Now however , it's being inhabited "deliberately", by others. King Richard II, who if my memory serves me well, was14 at the time of the justified Watt Tyler peasants revolt. After tricking Tyler to come unarmed and alone, they murdered him. The King then announced, all 14 years of him, that, " he had always viewed the peasants as vile, but would view them as viler hereafter". For peasants, substitute most of the working Brits. Nothing has changed. They needed us at first for labour, but that is rapidly becoming no longer true. Starvation looms, created by climate manipulation, and the deliberate blocking of the Persian Gulf. What food is available will be controlled by digital passports, and your receipt of food will rely on total compliance with all of their demands, eg "vaccine" compliance, having nothing!! and being happy. I however loved the poem.

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