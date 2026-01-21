Germany is rapidly becoming notorious for human rights violations against lawyers and doctors who questioned the COVID policies. German doctors recently appealed to Robert F. Kennedy Jr for outside intervention. Kennedy’s welcome response can be found at the end of this article. Below is an update by persecuted German doctor Walter Weber about the situation.

The Highly Respected Ethical Doctor, Walter Weber, Explains The Current Situation In Germany…

It is little known - at least not to our Health Minister Nina Warken, hard to believe, unimaginable in a constitutional state, but nevertheless true:

Doctors who, during the so-called Corona period, did not recognise the state narrative of the “greatest pandemic of all time” (GRÖPAZ), contradicted it, refuted it, and reduced it to absurdity, were mercilessly defamed, hunted, existentially threatened, and punished with imprisonment by the state and its institutions.

On October 27, 2024, Elke Bodderas wrote in Welt am Sonntag:

“Exemption from the mask requirement: wave of lawsuits against doctors.”

She wrote:

“During the coronavirus pandemic, numerous doctors issued mask exemptions. More than 1,000 judgments have been handed down as a result.”

These ranged from a few hundred euros for administrative offences to three years in prison. A lawyer told me: The state allowed exceptions in its regulations, but then punished them mercilessly and arbitrarily. Likewise, the state punished patients who presented such certificates mercilessly and arbitrarily. The number certainly runs into the thousands, if not tens of thousands.

The worst consequences for doctors due to this pressure and the associated public defamation:

- at least seven deaths known to us.

In addition, many doctors and patients have emigrated because they felt threatened by violations of their fundamental rights.

[Health Minister] BGM Warken could have known this - if she had participated in the 4th Corona Symposium in the Bundestag from November 7–8, 2025.

Almost all (!) doctors who issued such certificates were subjected to one or more house searches, with the “front-runner” having eight (!) house searches. This began as early as June 2020. These searches often involved brute force and began as early as 6 a.m. Doors were broken down, and injuries were caused by police officers.

At the same time, BGM Warken speaks of “constitutionally protected medical freedom of therapy” and claims that “those who did not want to offer vaccination were not liable to prosecution, nor did they have to fear sanctions.”

The doctors were obviously meant to be silenced and made compliant. Was this successful? There was no support from the medical associations - quite the contrary.

Double prosecution through chamber proceedings after criminal proceedings became almost the norm, in some cases resulting in the revocation of medical licenses. The courts were deaf to our arguments and to scientific and medical facts, and mostly issued politically compliant judgments.

What is the state of the free medical profession and freedom of therapy when, instead of their own Health Minister, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. takes up the cause of German doctors and openly addresses what is being hushed up in this country: the persecution of doctors who remained true to the Hippocratic Oath and put the well-being of their patients first by issuing certificates for mask exemptions?

On January 10, 2026, RFK Jr. responded and sent a message to BGM Warken. Among other things, he stated:

“Reports from Germany show that the government is disregarding the autonomy of patients and restricting people’s ability to make medical decisions based on their own beliefs.”

He continued:

“I have learned that more than 1,000 German doctors and thousands of their patients are currently being prosecuted and punished for issuing exemptions from wearing masks or COVID-19 vaccinations during the pandemic.”

He further referred to court cases in which doctors were charged and convicted, for example, for issuing certificates without examining patients:

“When a government criminalizes doctors for advising their patients, it crosses a line that free societies have always considered sacrosanct.”

This message was a thunderclap in the deafening silence of local officials and echoed through almost all newspapers in Germany under the headline:

“Kennedy attacks the federal government.”

Within a few hours, Kennedy’s message had several million views - and said more about the persecution of doctors in Germany than the federal government has published on the subject in the last six years: namely, nothing.

On the same day, January 10, 2026, the response from Health Minister Nina Warken was published on the BGM website.

Her statements do not address the central allegations but instead contain several untrue factual claims, which is why Tom Lausen refers to them as FAKE NEWS:

Doctors accused of issuing mask-exemption certificates based on exemptions in state coronavirus regulations were not convicted of document forgery under Section 267 StGB (identity fraud) or fraud under Section 263 StGB, but solely under Section 278 StGB for issuing incorrect health certificates (e.g., BGH 5 StR 335/25; BayerObLG 206 StR 76/23). Doctors accused of issuing incorrect vaccination certificates in vaccination passports were also not convicted under Section 267 StGB or Section 263 StGB, but exclusively under Section 278 StGB for issuing incorrect health certificates and for incorrect documentation under the IfSG (e.g., BGH 4 StR 75/25).

The BMG and Ms. Nina Warken must immediately refrain from renewed public discrediting of convicted doctors through such “fake news” if she does not wish to demonstrate ignorance - and thus incompetence.

Law professor Dr. Martin Schwab adds that the minister’s statements demonstrate a glaring lack of awareness of the problem - one might add, also a lack of expertise.

Lawyer Ralf Ludwig writes:

“With the help of the German judiciary, more than 1,000 doctors have been and are being prosecuted and criminalized for acting in accordance with their oath. The formal pretext of ‘false certificates’ was chosen to criminalize their professional judgment. The tide is turning—also internationally. The actions of German politicians and authorities are being investigated under international criminal law.”

What happens now?

We - the doctors who have been persecuted and convicted under these pretexts - demand:

the discontinuation of all ongoing proceedings,

the immediate cessation of prosecutions related to mask or vaccination certificates, and

full rehabilitation.

We will not allow ourselves to be silenced. We invoke the law, the Hippocratic Oath, and our medical professional code of conduct. We demand the constitutionally protected freedom of medical therapy that Ms. Warken herself refers to.

We do not want to be henchmen of state medicine - this contradicts our professional code of conduct.

The Nuremberg Code applies. Informed consent applies - otherwise, every intervention constitutes bodily harm.

Like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., we demand the decriminalization of doctors who advised their patients to the best of their knowledge and conscience.

We demand freedom of therapy in accordance with the Geneva Oath.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s Message to German Health Minister Nina Warken on 12 January 2026