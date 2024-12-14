Are you participating in the annual ritual of consumerism—a frenzy of buying, wrapping, and gifting––or are you fortified against its disempowering impact? This year, I invite you to discuss with others: Are we spreading love, peace, and goodwill, or are we fuelling a globalist beast that thrives on waste, debt, and exploitation? Will the gifts we buy truly bring joy, or are they tokens of our enslavement to a corporate-controlled system and signs of a society that’s lost its way?

Let’s Take A Moment To Reflect

Who would agree that Christmas can be quite stressful? Who gets stressed out wondering how much to spend on whom, whether one can afford to spend it, and will the gifts sometimes chosen out of obligation end up as clutter, discarded within weeks, or gather dust on a loved one’s shelf, never used?

Let’s be honest; the best gifts don’t come from large retail chains, they come from the heart. Consider giving your time instead. Cook a meal for a friend. Write a heartfelt letter. Craft something with your hands. These acts of love and care have a far greater impact than anything bought in haste or out of obligation. They remind us that love, peace and connection, not consumption, should be the essence of Christmas.

Other gifting ideas can be found on our GreatFreeSet.org website.

When Times Are Crazy, Keep Things Simple

The world is pretty crazy right now and true goodwill as well as good health is what is needed most by all this Christmas. A year ago, I was called a “killjoy” on GB News for suggesting that we embrace healthier, simpler traditions during the holidays. Thus I am taking this risk again today by suggesting a few practical steps to feel better this festive season. However, I know I am not alone in this sentiment. Last week, I overheard an elderly man lament to his friend, “This Christmas thing is just out of control.” His words echoed my own frustrations. When things go crazy, as Elvis Presley said, “Don’t go with them.”

It’s not just our spending habits that feed the beast; it’s our overindulgence too. The excessive feasts, sugary treats, and alcohol add to the stress and often leave us drained and unhealthy. So here are Five Practical Steps to Resist Excess, Stay Healthy, and Avoid Feeding the Beast:

Avoid Amazon and other multinational corporations . Buy local and from small businesses.

Avoid Debt. Don’t feel pressured into giving extravagant gifts. The joy of giving should never come at the cost of financial stress.

Reframe the Feast. Share meals that are nourishing and balanced, rather than excessive and indulgent. Remember, an excess of food harms both body and spirit. Too much of anything—even good food or drink—can leave us feeling unwell and regretful. Indulgence for indulgence’s sake only feeds a world of temporary pleasures that distance us from lasting joy.

Stand Firm Against Upgrades. Resist the temptation to buy the latest gadgets, especially those designed to erode privacy with built-in cameras and microphones, or reduce activity with excessive convenience. Our reliance on tech can come at the cost of our autonomy and wellbeing. Especially avoid tech for children.

Avoid Gifting Sugar: It is sooo bad for us. Sugary foods are not treats but toxins that harm the body while enriching industries who couldn’t care less about our health. I know this is especially challenging at this time of year, but there are healthier, more thoughtful alternatives. For instance, opt for dark chocolate rather than milk chocolate—it’s richer in flavour and far less processed. Avoid gifting sugary snacks to children altogether––please. It's a big no-no and one of the most impactful changes you can make to protect their health. Share

It’s appropriate To Keep Things Simple and Authentic This Christmas

So, just in case you’ve been waiting for permission to reduce your spending this Christmas and remember what it feels like to embrace the essence of Christmas without excess, I can assure you that you’ll be in good company!

Even with slender means, the sentiment of the heart can be expressed.~ I Ching

By stepping back from excess, particularly at this time of year, we reclaim our lives from a system designed to profit at our expense. Join me in spreading love, peace, gratitude, and connection this holiday season.

World Council for Health, including my work, is funded by your donations and subscriptions. Please support us and share.

There’s a better way!

Thank you.

Visit Worldcouncilforhealth.org’s ‘Spread LOVE’ Campaign page to find out how to make Hand Hearts for your tree this year instead of buying baubles.

You may also choose to support the WCH Online shop.

Share